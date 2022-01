The Philadelphia 76ers have made it apparent that they are willing to trade Ben Simmons, with the Charlotte Hornets reportedly being one of the new teams interested. Ben Simmons on the Hornets would make sense since they could use a defensive-minded player, and given their size issues, he may be the ideal fit. They’re also a team that enjoys shooting the three-point shot, and Simmons is an outstanding facilitator, so it makes sense on both sides of the ball.

