Matthew McConaughey Reveals ’10 Goals in Life’ He Set for Himself in 1992
By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
6 days ago
Matthew McConaughey is a firm believer in jotting down goals. The Texan says it’s how we make a “contract with ourselves.”. If you think about it, Matthew McConaughey is correct. Whether you reach the goals or even surpass them is another question. But when you commit to the process of writing...
Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
Would you believe there is one Gilligan’s Island star who is over 100 years old?. Let us make it clear, though, that the only living original cast member is Tina Louise. Longtime fans know that she played Ginger Grant on the CBS sitcom and is 87 years old. So, who is this actor who is above the century mark?
“Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert said her “heart is aching” for actress Regina King after hearing about her son’s death. King’s 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., reportedly took his life on Friday. Gilbert can relate to King’s pain. At age 11, she...
During her long and illustrious career, Dolly Parton made a lot of good friends. One of those friends was the legendary Merle Haggard. Parton has always been a flirt. That is something she has embraced with her personality, but never let it go too far. Despite playing the game and walking the line when telling some stories, Dolly opened up about her relationship with Haggard in her 2020 book.
KANYE West is apparently not a fan of his young daughter North wearing makeup and posting on TikTok, and he's taking his anger out on ex Kim Kardashian. In an interview on Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper opened up about a variety of ongoing issues with his ex, and the way she is raising their children.
The Cartwrights on Bonanza were a close-knit family. Though they had their differences (as all families do), a selling point of the show was how they were always there for one another. Nonetheless, Pernell Roberts, wasn’t a huge fan of his character Adam’s dialogue, calling it “downright disgusting.”
In an old interview, Betty White discussed why she was scared to read the ‘Golden Girls’ script. The reason she was nervous is truly hilarious. Also, she initially read for Blanche. It’s hard to believe White was ever considered for someone other than Rose. In the interview...
Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
Bradley Cooper earned rave reviews for his lead performance in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” but the eight-time Oscar nominee was not necessarily the director’s first choice for the job. It was Leonardo DiCaprio, who del Toro originally cast in the role of Stanton Carlisle, a drifter and con artist who rises from lowly carnival worker to a renowned mentalist. Speaking to Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, Cooper opened up about replacing DiCaprio and how not being first choice exposed his own insecurities.
“‘Nightmare Alley’ was an interesting example of how insecure...
Days after little brother Bear Brown tied the knot with his bride, Raiven Adams, Alaskan Bush People alum Matt Brown posted another video on Instagram. Every few days, Matt will post a clip or two of himself as he shares a new aspect of his recovery process. But now that Matt was noticeably absent from the ceremony, fans paid extra close attention to Matt’s next message.
Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
Sit right back, and you’ll hear a tale about how Sherwood Schwartz sold Gilligan’s Island from its theme song. It was an earworm that he knocked out in a few hours the night before he pitched the show to CBS. In the book Inside Gilligan’s Island, Sherwood Schwartz...
Vivica A. Fox is speaking on behalf of her longtime “friend and sister” Regina King following the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr., King’s only son died by suicide on Wednesday (Jan. 19) days after his 26th birthday. During the segment of her show Cocktails with...
Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
Janet Jackson is unfiltered in her new four-hour Lifetime and A&E documentary, in which no subject is off limits as she discusses her life, her career and her late brother Michael Jackson. “It's just something that needs to be done,” she said of the two-part docuseries, "Janet Jackson." In...
SISTER Wives' Meri Brown defended Robyn against social media trolls as she said "everyone hates" the star for breaking up the family. The polygamist family has been struggling to stay intact after Christine walked away and some other wives are considering moving on as well. Meri, 51, spoke out about...
