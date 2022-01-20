ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey Reveals ’10 Goals in Life’ He Set for Himself in 1992

By Suzanne Halliburton
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matthew McConaughey is a firm believer in jotting down goals. The Texan says it’s how we make a “contract with ourselves.”. If you think about it, Matthew McConaughey is correct. Whether you reach the goals or even surpass them is another question. But when you commit to the process of writing...

