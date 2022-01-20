ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Banjo-Kazooie Returns to Nintendo Hardware for the First Time Since 2000

By Alex Levine
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced what the next title will be for their Switch Online Expansion Pass. It’s none other than Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most critically acclaimed titles from the 1990s. The game is also considered one of the greatest Nintendo 64 titles of all time, building on the success of Super...

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Sony Responds to Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Expects Some Titles to Stay Multiplatform

The video game industry is still reeling over the announcement that Microsoft had purchased Activision Blizzard for roughly $68 billion. Since then everyone in the video game community has had a plethora of questions in relation to this earth shattering event. Perhaps the most prevalent question has to do with a company that had nothing to do with this transaction; Sony. The PlayStation company has been quiet for the past couple of days in regards to the acquisition, until now. Sony recently gave a statement to The Wall Street Journal in which they mention that they are fully expecting, at the very least, Activision’s titles to remain “multiplatform.”
BUSINESS
nintendoeverything.com

Banjo-Kazooie coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this week

Banjo-Kazooie now has a specific release date on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Members can begin playing the title as of January 20, 2022, Nintendo just announced. Banjo-Kazooie, the 3D platformer developed by Rare, originally released in 1998. This is the first time it’s seeing a rerelease on...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Kingdom Hearts Trilogy Arriving via Cloud for the Nintendo Switch Next Month

Square Enix has announced that their long-awaited Kingdom Hearts trilogy will be available for the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 10, 2022 via the cloud. In October 2021, Nintendo revealed that Sora, the main protagonist of Kingdom Hearts will be making his Super Smash Bros Ultimate debut as the last DLC character for the game. As such, it was only fitting to make Sora’s long-awaited arrival even more worthwhile by surprising fans with the announcement of the Kingdom Hearts trilogy coming to the Nintendo Switch via the cloud within the same presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Of America#Nintendo Gamecube#Nintendo Hardware#Super Mario 64#The Nintendo Switch#Nintendoswitch#Star Fox Adventures#Rare#Ip
TheConversationAU

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard: with the video game industry under new management, what's going to change?

In 1979, a group of disgruntled Atari employees decided to quit and create their own company. Activision was the world’s first “third-party” game development company, producing and publishing titles for other companies’ platforms. Fast-forward 43 years and the company that is now Activision Blizzard has been bought by one of the major platform owners in the industry, Microsoft, for a blistering US$68.7 billion dollars (around A$95.6 billion) – the largest sale in the history of the video game industry. This sale is also massive in terms of the game franchises Microsoft now has control over; it now owns blockbuster franchises such as...
BUSINESS
Nintendo Life

Video: We Have A Lot Of Feelings About Banjo-Kazooie On Switch

There were a few concerns, especially around the time that we found out that Nintendo's N64 emulation was a bit pants, that Banjo-Kazooie wouldn't stand up to modern play. But it totally does, and it actually made our Alex Olney a little bit emotional. It is his favourite game, after all, and it comes with quite the story. (Or, according to the thumbnail for the video, it's his Favourit🐻 game.)
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online adds Banjo-Kazooie on January 20

Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online will add Banjo-Kazooie on January 20, Nintendo announced. Banjo-Kazooie first launched for Nintendo 64 in June 1998. The intellectual property and its developer Rare are now owned by Microsoft. Here is an overview of the game, via Nintendo:. This action game, released for...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
mxdwn.com

Super Rare Games Launches New Indie Publishing Studio

Super Rare Games, a London-based physical indie game publishing company, has announced that they’ve created their first indie publishing studio called Super Rare Originals. They have already shared five indie games planned for future release: Grapple Dog, The Gecko Gods, Lone Ruin, Completely Stretchy, and Post Void. Currently, these...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie Review (N64) This review originally went live in 2009, and we're updating and republishing it to mark the long-awaited return of Banjo-Kazooie to a Nintendo console, available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack N64 library. Back in the days of the N64’s prime, there was one...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Rare's N64 Classic Banjo-Kazooie Is Out This Week On Switch

Update: Rare has passed on the news to Xbox fans that its classic N64 title Banjo-Kazooie is out on the Switch tomorrow. Of course, Xbox fans can still play the title via Game Pass and Rare Replay. Original article [Fri 24th Sep, 2021 03:30 BST]: Rare might have been purchased...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer Talks About Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Yesterday, Microsoft shook the gaming industry with the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It’s the biggest deal in the history of the gaming industry at $68.7 billion. With the acquisition, In addition to all of the other IPs that they have, Microsoft will now have ahold of notable franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Candy Crush, StarCraft, and more. Following the announcement, many, including Sony have talked about what this means for everything going forward. Newly minted Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer gave his thoughts on the deal from how he hopes to address and fix the workplace complaints that Activision Blizzard faces and why he’s excited about the future of some games that haven’t been released in a while.
BUSINESS
purenintendo.com

RPGolf Legends and Banjo-Kazooie join this week’s eShop roundup

We all know the feeling of having a backlog of games to play. Yet, when new games arrive, who among us can resist a quick peek? That’s right, the latest games to hit the Switch are here! This week’s highlights includes an action-adventure take on the golfing sim with RPGolf Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Microsoft Has Officially Purchased Activision Blizzard for a Staggering $70 Billion

In what can only be described as the most stunning news thus far for 2022, Phil Spencer and Microsoft have announced that they have officially purchased Activision Blizzard for an insane amount of $70 billion. The company made the announcement today on a blog post, welcoming essentially every single IP owned by both Activision and Blizzard into the Xbox family. With this acquisition, Microsoft now owns a plethora of new titles, which will more than likely be utilized for their Xbox Game Pass service.
BUSINESS
mxdwn.com

Nintendo Announces Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask for Switch

Just two days after the addition of Banjo-Kazooie, Nintendo announced that Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online sometime in February. This 2000 classic game will join Altered Beast and multiple other games that will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online. Since the...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Banjo-Kazooie available this week for subscribers – Nerd4.life

Nintendo confirmed that the famous Banjo-Kazooie for Nintendo 64 will be available from this week, precisely on January 21, 2022, for subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online also in Europe, therefore in line with what was previously announced for users in Japan. We remind you that, in order to...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Elden Ring’: Could the ‘Dark Souls 3’ server exploit delay the new game’s release?

A dangerous server exploit has been found in Dark Souls 3 that could allow online players to take control of your computer. Known as a “remote code execution” (or RCE for short), it could allow players to remotely take control of other gamers’ PCs and execute programs in the background, similar to a Trojan Horse. The official Dark Souls social media account on Twitter has issued a statement and taken measures to shut down the servers while the company works on a fix.This downtime does not affect PvP servers for Xbox or PlayStation consoles.— Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022It...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Yakuza Creator Toshihiro Nagoshi Forms New Studio Supported by NetEase

Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi has announced his own development studio called Nagoshi Studio under NetEase, confirming reports made last year about his plans after leaving Sega. News about Nagoshi’s plans to open his own studio was first revealed in August 2021, where a report announced that Nagoshi planned to leave...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Could Game restock Sony’s console before February?

Update: The PS5 has now sold out at Argos stores, after limited regional availability landed online. Read below for more updates.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and in early 2022 demand is still high...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy