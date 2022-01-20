ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China’s industry ministry expects tight chip supply for relatively long period

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry expects tight supplies of semiconductors over a relatively...

Reuters

Oil climbs as supplies expected to remain tight

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday with investors betting that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Brent crude settled up 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.48 a barrel. Earlier in the session, the contract...
Taiwan December export orders hit record high, warns on supply chains

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan’s export orders grew faster than expected in December to a record high due to sustained technology demand, but the government warned of supply chain uncertainty that could affect the outlook. Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 12.1% from a year earlier to...
China to Build Its Own NFT Industry Not Related to Crypto

China plans to have an NFT industry; it just won’t be connected in any way to cryptocurrencies. China’s state-backed Blockchain Services Network, which saw the light of day two years ago, plans to launch a new platform supporting non-fungible tokens. However, the nation reaffirmed that it will have nothing to do with cryptocurrencies.
Brazil’s Health Ministry approves China’s Sinovac shot for some children

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Health Ministry on Friday approved use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, for children ages 6 to 17. In a news conference announcing the addition of Coronavac to the national vaccination plan, Deputy Health Minister Rodrigo Cruz said the ministry has 6 million doses of the vaccine available, with states and cities having their own stocks.
Shanghai bourse asks STAR Market companies to disclose ESG details

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Thursday it has asked companies listed on the Nasdaq-style STAR Market to disclose environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related information in their annual reports. SSE sent a notice to STAR Market-listed companies recently, asking them to disclose ESG-related information, and...
Reuters

Renault "relatively confident" for 2022 despite some chip supply worries

GUYANCOURT (France), Jan 13 (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) is "relatively confident" about its business year but still sees some problems over chips supplies which it expects to be felt mostly in the first half of 2022, the French carmarker's Chief Executive Officer said on Thursday. "We are relatively confident for...
texasguardian.com

China's misunderstanding of Lithuania allows Taipei to develop closer relations with Vilnius

Beijing [China], January 23 (ANI): China has erred in its understanding of Lithuania as the country's actions have further deepened Vilnius relations with Taipei. Last year, China entered into a spat with Lithuania over Vilnius allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy using the name "Taiwan." Beijing recalled its ambassadors from Lithuania and downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state to the "charge d'affaires" level, according to Taipei Times.
irei.com

Wells Fargo survey: Construction industry expects strong profitability in 2022, despite supply chain & labor challenges

The benchmark U.S. National Optimism Quotient (OQ) registered 112, a 44 percent increase from its mark of 78 a year earlier, showing leaders ended 2021 feeling cautiously optimistic, according to Wells Fargo in its 2022 Construction Industry Forecast. Nonresidential contractors and distributors showed renewed optimism for increasing profits and new equipment sales in the year ahead.
b975.com

Easing of supply shortages sustains German manufacturing recovery – PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) – Strong factory output growth helped by easing supply bottlenecks pushed activity in Germany’s manufacturing sector to a five-month high in January, a survey showed on Monday. IHS Markit’s flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed that activity in the manufacturing sector rose to 60.5 from 57.4...
b975.com

China says warned away U.S. warship in South China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese forces followed and warned away a U.S. warship which entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the country’s military said on Thursday. The Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said the USS Benfold “illegally” sailed into Chinese territorial...
Sourcing Journal

Will US-China Relations Deteriorate in 2022?

An agreement negotiated between Washington and Beijing during the Trump Administration calling for increased imports of American goods by China expired earlier this month. At the time, the deal was penned to provide some tariff relief for Chinese exporters to the U.S. in exchange for giving a boost for American exporters to China, a quid pro quo of sorts. However, in the end, the agreement fell short of its expectations as China did not meet the import goals for many products, although there were substantial gains made in agricultural exports, which was an essential objective of the Trump administration. Regardless of the...
The Independent

In global 5G race, European Union is told to step up pace

As the United States grapples with the 5G rollout affecting airlines, a European Union watchdog warned on Monday the EU faces much bigger economic and security threats unless member countries step up cooperation.The alarm bells are included in a special report on the 27-nation bloc’s preparations for 5G, the fifth and next generation of wireless communications. 5G is projected to propel the world into a new digital age -- one with greater technological innovations but also vulnerabilities. The study by the European Court of Auditors has a two-pronged clarion call, saying Europe is falling behind North America and Asia...
Truth About Cars

Will Intel’s Ohio Chip Plants Fix Automotive Supply Chains?

Intel has announced a $20 billion investment to transform a 1,000-acre plot in New Albany, Ohio, into the latest addition to its U.S. chip-manufacturing hub. Construction is scheduled to commence later this year with operations starting in 2025. But everyone’s wondering if it is going to be enough to rectify the pathetic state in which domestic vehicle production currently finds itself.
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
OilPrice.com

China Is Chipping Away At America's Influence In The Middle East

Its recent withdrawal from Afghanistan was only the latest in a string of moves from the U.S. that served to reduce its influence in the Middle East. As the U.S. has been withdrawing from the region, both Russia and China have been capitalizing on the power vacuum. In Beijing last...
