San Diego, CA

Photojournalist killed in Tijuana; concern for the safety of journalists grows

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A prominent photojournalist in Tijuana who covered crime, drug cartels, and security issues in the city was killed on Jan. 17. Mexican police said...

The Independent

Two Canadian tourists shot dead at Mexican resort

Two Canadians were shot dead and another was wounded at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Friday.Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said in a tweet that the violence erupted after an “argument between hotel guests”.Citing Canadian authorities, he added that the gunman as well as the two victims involved in the shooting at Hotel Xcaret had criminal records related to robbery, drug, and weapons offenses.In a separate tweet, Mr Hernández also appealed for any information about the gunman, who was wearing a light gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. The security chief also shared a CCTV photograph of...
104.1 WIKY

Mexican journalist shot dead outside home in border city of Tijuana

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A Mexican photojournalist died after being shot in the head outside his home in the northern border city of Tijuana, officials said on Monday. Margarito Martinez, 49, worked for more than a decade in Tijuana for several national and international news outlets covering the gang crime and violence that has scarred the city, which sits on U.S.-Mexico border opposite San Diego.
Migrant encounters continue increasing at the southern border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Migrant encounters at our southern border have increased once again as migrants continue to fill up camps in northern Mexico. Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the increasing migrant encounters. Migrants in...
KPBS

Journalists throughout border region mourn the loss of crime photojournalist

Tijuana photo journalist Margarito Martinez was murdered outside his home Monday morning. He was among more than 134 journalists who’ve been killed in Mexico since 1992. KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis tells us who Martinez was and what our region lost. If you’ve read high-profile stories coming out of...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Mexican journalist murdered in Tijuana, second in less than a week

A journalist was killed in Tijuana Sunday, the local prosecutor said, the second media worker murdered in less than a week in the northern Mexican border city. Lourdes Maldonado Lopez was “attacked with a firearm while she was in a vehicle,” said the Baja California state prosecutor’s office.
The Independent

In deadly start to year, 3 journalists killed in Mexico

A journalist has been killed the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana — the second in the city in a week and the third in Mexico this month.Mexico President Andrés Manuel Obrador called Monday for a full investigation and cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the motive for the murder of Lourdes Maldonado López, a Tijuana journalist who once sought his help.Maldonado was found fatally shot inside a car Sunday, according to a statement from the Baja California state prosecutor's office. Authorities received a 911 call around 7 p.m. and found Maldonado dead.In 2019, Maldonado went to López Obrador’s...
The Independent

6 charged with bid to smuggle arsenal to Mexican drug cartel

Six men have been charged with plotting to smuggle assault weapons and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, including .50-caliber armor piercing bullets, to one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels, authorities announced Monday.The alleged ringleader of the scheme, Marco Antonio Santillan Valencia 51, of Whittier California, and three other men were arrested last week while a fifth is in custody facing separate charges in North Carolina and the sixth is believed to be in Mexico, the U.S. attorney's office said.The men are accused of conspiracy to violate federal export laws by smuggling weapons into Mexico...
CBS News

In 2019, a journalist told Mexico's president, "I fear for my life." She was just found shot to death in Tijuana.

A journalist was killed Sunday, the second in a week's time in the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana, and the third in Mexico this month. Lourdes Maldonado López was found shot to death inside a car, according to a statement from the Baja California state prosecutor's office. Authorities had received a 911 call around 7 p.m. and found Maldonado dead on arrival.
