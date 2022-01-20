Photojournalist killed in Tijuana; concern for the safety of journalists grows

Two Canadians were shot dead and another was wounded at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Friday.Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said in a tweet that the violence erupted after an “argument between hotel guests”.Citing Canadian authorities, he added that the gunman as well as the two victims involved in the shooting at Hotel Xcaret had criminal records related to robbery, drug, and weapons offenses.In a separate tweet, Mr Hernández also appealed for any information about the gunman, who was wearing a light gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. The security chief also shared a CCTV photograph of...

