Shanghai bourse asks STAR Market companies to disclose ESG details

Manufacturers: 佰丽石, 千纳装饰材料有限公司, 博威特, 四国化成, 大烨照明, 本土, 格度, 界意, 艾梦迪. Text description provided by the architects. Linehouse worked in collaboration with Louis Li, principal and creative director of Black Star Pastry, to convert a red-brick old villa on Yuyuan Road, Shanghai into Black Star Pastry’s first flagship store in China. Conceived as two venues over two floors, the ground floor operates as Black Star Pastry’s cake and coffee retail space, while the second floor reveals a new dining space for the brand - Black Star Gallery. The combination of the two spaces creates a futuristic retail complex that encompasses dining, design, art, and lifestyle.
Comments / 0