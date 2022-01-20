ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Shanghai bourse asks STAR Market companies to disclose ESG details

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Thursday it has asked companies listed on the Nasdaq-style STAR Market to disclose environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related information in their...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.47% to $930.00 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.63% to 13,855.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $313.49 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
MARKETS
b975.com

India’s Swiggy raises $700 million in funding round led by Invesco

BENGALURU (Reuters) – SoftBank-backed Indian food delivery firm Swiggy said on Monday it raised $700 million in a funding round led by U.S. investment firm Invesco, as competition intensifies for quick delivery of food and grocery in Asia’s third-largest economy. Baron Capital Group, Sumeru Venture, IIFL and Kotak...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Star Market#Bourse#Reuters#Sse#Securities Times#Shanghai Newsroom
ArchDaily

Black Star Pastry Shanghai Flagship Store / Linehouse

Manufacturers: 佰丽石, 千纳装饰材料有限公司, 博威特, 四国化成, 大烨照明, 本土, 格度, 界意, 艾梦迪. Text description provided by the architects. Linehouse worked in collaboration with Louis Li, principal and creative director of Black Star Pastry, to convert a red-brick old villa on Yuyuan Road, Shanghai into Black Star Pastry’s first flagship store in China. Conceived as two venues over two floors, the ground floor operates as Black Star Pastry’s cake and coffee retail space, while the second floor reveals a new dining space for the brand - Black Star Gallery. The combination of the two spaces creates a futuristic retail complex that encompasses dining, design, art, and lifestyle.
RETAIL
b975.com

Easing of supply shortages sustains German manufacturing recovery – PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) – Strong factory output growth helped by easing supply bottlenecks pushed activity in Germany’s manufacturing sector to a five-month high in January, a survey showed on Monday. IHS Markit’s flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed that activity in the manufacturing sector rose to 60.5 from 57.4...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Week In Review: Mabwell Bio Raises $547 Million In Shanghai STAR IPO

Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, a clinical-stage antibody developer with 15 assets in its pipeline, completed a $547 million IPO on Shanghai's STAR Board. Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience (SHA: 688062) completed a $547 million IPO on Shanghai's STAR Board. Established in 2017, Mabwell is a clinical-stage antibody developer with 15 assets in its pipeline: three are in BLA stage, three in pivotal trials and six in Phase I/II trials. The company's lead candidates are biosimilars. It develops therapies for indications in auto-immune diseases, oncology, metabolic disorders, ophthalmologic diseases and infectious diseases. The company has a wholly-owned US subsidiary, Mabwell Therapeutics, in San Diego. Mabwell's shares have fallen 22% below their IPO price.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
b975.com

Taiwan December export orders hit record high, warns on supply chains

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan’s export orders grew faster than expected in December to a record high due to sustained technology demand, but the government warned of supply chain uncertainty that could affect the outlook. Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 12.1% from a year earlier to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
China
b975.com

China’s industry ministry expects tight chip supply for relatively long period

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry expects tight supplies of semiconductors over a relatively long period of time, an official said on Thursday. China encourages key domestic enterprises to increase investment and promote better supply capacity of the entire chip industry chain, Luo Junjie, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a news conference.
CHINA
protocol.com

Shanghai is courting semiconductor talent and companies with loads of money

Shanghai’s municipal government on Wednesday announced new policies meant to bolster China’s advanced chipmaking capabilities. Shanghai, the largest Chinese city and the country’s financial center, has spelled out plans to woo R&D talent in integrated circuits, industrial software, emerging technology software, and cybersecurity software. To support semiconductor...
ECONOMY
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Seeking value? Check out the Milan bourse

Jan 18 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. SEEKING VALUE? CHECK OUT THE MILAN BOURSE (1124 GMT) On way to play the portfolio shift towards the value segment of the stock...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hyzon Motors shares slide 16% premarket after company discloses SEC subpoena

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. , a supplier of hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles, fell 16% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the company disclosed a regulatory subpoena stemming from a short-selling report. The company said the Securities and Exchange Commission has subpoenaed certain documents and information relating to allegations made by Blue Orca Capital, and said it is cooperating with the request. Blue Orca wrote in September that Hyzon is a "Chinese Lordstown Motors," referring to the electric truck maker which ran into trouble last year when reports on preorders were found to be inaccurate. "In our opinion, Hyzon's supposed major...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

What Are the Top ESG Companies for Investors in 2022?

In 2022, more investors and companies are focused on environmentally responsible investments. Many people want to invest in ESG companies, or those that follow certain environmental, social, and corporate governance protocols, to help build a better future and enhance their portfolios. Article continues below advertisement. Recently, Just Capital (the ESG...
ECONOMY
wincountry.com

Tokyo bourse to keep most firms on new ‘prime’ market

TOKYO (Reuters) -Nearly 85% of the companies listed on the top section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange will be permitted on its new “prime” market in an April rebranding, the bourse said on Tuesday, potentially diluting its goal of creating a more prestigious main board. In Japan’s biggest...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga Asks: Which Company Could Join The $1-Trillion Market Cap Club Next? Did NVDA, TSM, BRKA Or TCEHY Win?

Several of the largest technology companies made headlines in 2021 for hitting significant market capitalization milestones. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) hit a $2-trillion market cap in 2021 and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) hit $1 trillion in market cap for the first time in 2021. The year 2022 started off with a bang in valuation milestones and could see more companies join the $1-trillion club.
STOCKS
b975.com

UK regulator fines Mastercard, others for prepaid cards cartel

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s payments regulator on Tuesday fined five payments companies including Mastercard a total of 33 million pounds ($45.01 million) for cartel behaviour in the country’s prepaid cards market. Mastercard received the largest fine of 31.56 million pounds. The other companies fined were allpay, Advanced...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy