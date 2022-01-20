Girlpool Announce New Album Forgiveness; Share Video For “Lie Love Lullaby”

HO9909, pronounced as horror, released a new song and video, “Battery Not Included”, which was produced by none other than Travis Barker. The band says, “There’s only but so much mental & physical affliction + oppression the human psyche can indoor before they reach the pinnacle of no return. I think we’ve all had our moments where we’re fed up, our mind isn’t rational, our eyesight is only seeing red & within that sequence, emotions can get the best of us, if any.” The song is a short 3 minutes of intense beats with heavy drums as Barker makes his presence known in the song. The video was very trippy, with tingling visuals that were centered on the human eye, with many visuals in between. There is a sweet spot in the song where everything calms down and the video portrays the band in a joyous relaxing moment on rocks by the water, softly saying “Nothing’s Ever Perfect”, before it takes off again on the intense beats to finish off the song. The band is set to tour with Slipknot, which kicks off in May Watch the video below.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO