Girlpool Announce New Album Forgiveness; Share Video For “Lie Love Lullaby”

By Audrey Herold
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles duo, known as Girlpool, are announcing their new album, Forgiveness. The album is scheduled to be released on April 29. Along with the announcement, the band’s has released a new video for their song “Lie Love Lullaby.”. According to Avery Tucker, the track “Live...

