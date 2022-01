MACOMB, ILL.- The Western Illinois Men’s basketball team wasn’t able to keep the winning streak alive as they fell to the Jackrabbits of South Dakota. The Summit League clash was played in Macomb, Illinois as SDSU came out victorious 93-75. The Leathernecks came out clicking on all cylinders which gave them a lead for most of the first half. It was until the 9:57 mark that SDSU proved why they are the best team in the Summit League, and one of the best in small conference division one. WIU wasn’t able to respond as SDSU would go on an 11-0 run to finish the first half and take a 40-29 lead.

MACOMB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO