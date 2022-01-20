Authorities Arrest Brittany Moore, Suspect Involved In String Of Retail Thefts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brittany Moore after she allegedly stole over $75,000 worth of Bath & Body Works items from numerous stores across Southern California.

Moore was arrested in South Los Angeles off the 2800 block of 113th Street. Deputies allege that Moore is one suspect involved in a series of robberies at numerous Bath & Body Works stores in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties.

While serving the search warrant, deputies found $6,100 worth of clothing and other items believed to be stolen from Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy, Carter’s, Children’s Place, Claire’s and H&M. According to LASD, Moore has been arrested eight times for similar crimes and was on probation in Los Angeles and Orange Counties for theft.

She is currently being held for violating her probation. Information on the other alleged suspects is unknown at this time.