ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

By Associated Press
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mqy8V_0dqTUyBr00

NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China's strict policy about those who test positive.

It will be the second straight Games for which the broadcast teams will work mostly out of NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, rather than the host city.

"Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics," said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC's Olympics production unit.

"With COVID's changing conditions and China's zero-tolerance policy, it's just added a layer of complexity to all of this, so we need to make sure we can provide the same quality experience to the American viewers. That's why we are split between the two cities."

NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes said in a phone interview the network no longer plans to send announcing teams for Alpine skiing, figure skating and snowboarding to China. Those had been among the handful of announcers expected to travel, but NBC's plans changed over the past couple of weeks.

"Our plans will continue to evolve based on the conditions, and we're going to stay flexible as we move through this," Hughes said.

NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel is one of 250 people the network already has in Beijing. Most of those are technical staff.

"We are in a closed loop. It is restrictive access, but it does allow us to access the broadcast center and venues," he said.

Olympic athletes, media and workers will be cut off from the rest of China during the Games, with the only places they can go being competition venues, their accommodations and transportation between the two. China plans to isolate anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 for at least two days, pending a negative result. The country also has a mandatory 21-day isolation period for anyone entering the country who isn't vaccinated.

USA Today was first to report on NBC's decision.

Most of NBC's announcers were stateside for the Summer Games, but the marquee sports of track and field, swimming and gymnastics had announcers in Tokyo.

NBC is expected to be transparent about the fact that its announcers are not onsite.

Prime-time host Mike Tirico will anchor coverage from Beijing from Feb. 3-10 before flying to Los Angeles to host the next three days and the network's coverage of the Super Bowl. NBC said it would determine over Super Bowl weekend where Tirico would be based for the final week of the Games.

Some reporters from NBC's sports and news divisions will be based in Beijing during the Games. With Beijing 13 hours ahead of Connecticut, most announcers will be up at night calling the action.

NBC has called action remotely for some sports during past Olympics, including basketball and hockey. Remote coverage became common on all networks during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in 2020 and early last year year when fans were not allowed in many arenas and stadiums.


We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympics Predictions & How She’s Prepping for Her Primetime Correspondent Gig

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, legendary skier Lindsey Vonn has some predictions for the U.S. women’s ski team. “Breezy Johnson has been the leading speed skier on the women’s side, and she’s a good friend of mine and great personality. I’m excited to watch her. And, of course, Mikaela Shiffrin — she’s been skiing really well and is going to be amazing to watch, as always,” said Vonn, who is the cover star of FN’s January issue and recently signed on as a primetime correspondent for NBC’s Olympics coverage. Vonn...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
TVLine

CBS Issues Early Renewals to 3 Series, Including Freshman Hit Ghosts

Ghosts is in no danger of getting ghosted by CBS: The network has renewed the freshman comedy for a second season. CBS also handed out early renewals to Monday sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, for Seasons 5 and 4, respectively. The trio join Young Sheldon, which was previously renewed for three additional seasons (through spring 2024). TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the pickups. Season-to-date, Ghosts — which snagged a full-season order from CBS back in October — is averaging 8.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), marking the TV...
TV SERIES
Your Radio Place

Winter Olympics limiting general public NBC not sending announcers to China

BEIJING, China–China has announced it will no longer sell tickets to the general public for the Beijing Winter Olympics (Feb. 4-20) and Paralympics (March 4-13). The announcement came just days after Beijing reported its first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Beijing has put into place a strict “closed...
SPORTS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy