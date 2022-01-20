Wildlife Warriors Baby season is fixing to begin

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

If you happen across an orphan or injured animal, please give us a call/text.

Since we're all volunteers with f/t jobs and families, we ask that you be willing to bring the animals or meet us.

Be patient with us.

While we are accepting calls 24/7, we ask that you're mindful about the time of day.

We need our sleep too.

Barring any emergencies, the animals will likely be ok until the morning - most of us are up at 5-6 am.

Your #1 job is to help ensure their survival before we meet: WARM, QUIET, DARK, and NO FOOD/WATER.

Place them in a small, secure box with a t-shirt or fleece

(no terry cloth) and put them in the closet or guest bathroom.

Turn off the lights and leave them be ... stress kills.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to meeting y'all soon!!

Contact us at:

409-256-6770 (Nara)

281-914-5626 (Erika)

281-884-2063 (Dustie)

832-339-0878 (Elizabeth) Weekends only

BABY OPOSSUMS:

It is nearly impossible to get a baby opossum back with its mom.

They chill fast—get them warm. For starters, throw a towel in the dryer get it warm (not hot), and put them in it.

Most small baby opossums that are found will come from a mother opossum that was hit by a car.

The babies, if quite young, will still stay attached to the mother’s nipple even if she has died.

The mouths will have to be carefully pried open to loosen the suction.

The babies swallow the mother’s nipple.

For those bold folks out there, check the pouch for others.

The larger babies sometimes just fall off of the mother, especially when she has been startled by a dog or cat.

Again, there is no way to get the baby back with the mom since she travels a good distance at night in search of food.

These guys need to be kept warm.

ADULT OPOSSUMS:

At times teenage and adult opossums get caught in garbage cans.

They go in and then can’t get back out.

Sometimes they have been trapped for days. They become quite dehydrated.

It is not always a good idea to just turn the garbage can over.

Let an opossum rehabber decide what is best after they have all the information.

Sometimes the animal is too weak to run or walk away and then they are attacked by another animal.

Unfortunately, many opossums are hit by cars.

They can be easily pushed into a box with a broom or something similar.

Also, a towel or blanket can be gently put over them, and then they are easy to pick up.

They are not vicious like many people think.

All injured or compromised animals need to be kept warm!

(Courtesy of Wildlife Welfare)

