ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Dollar Rally Stalls and QQQ Can Break Either Way Into Thursday Trade

By John Kicklighter
DailyFx
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQQQ Nasdaq 100 ETF, Dollar, Gold, Earnings and USDTRY Talking Points. The Trade Perspective: Bullish Nasdaq 100 above 15,400 or Bearish Below 200 SMA; Bearish Gold on Test of 1840. US rate forecasts remain lofty, but fading week’s liquidity will act to balance speculative reach…unless the market’s spiral into...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Qqq#Gross Domestic Product#Canadian Dollar#Qqq Nasdaq 100 Etf#Sma#Pboc#Turkish#Csx#Volume Lrb#Tradingview Platform
KTLA

Stocks climb back after 1,000-point slide amid Fed, Ukraine jitters

Stocks finished a volatile day slightly higher on Monday after reversing a steep slide caused by uncertainty over inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. A late-day buying spree pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to a 0.3% gain after pulling it out of so-called correction territory — a drop […]
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
KION News Channel 5/46

Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The post Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points appeared first on KION546.
STOCKS
DailyFx

British Pound Breaking News: GBP/USD Indifferent After PMI Miss

UK PMI data: Composite: 53.4; Manufacturing: 56.9; Services 53.3:. GBP/USD rally in doubt after questionable forecast. FOMC the focus for the week. IG client sentiment mixed. After a poor showing on the services front since late October last year due to COVID-19 restrictions around the Omicron variant, PMI’s have extended their decline across the board (see calendar below). Both manufacturing and services have come short reflecting the knock-on effect from Omicron and its associated restrictive measures. This being said, a print above 50 keeps both sectors in expansionary territory.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
STOCKS
DailyFx

US Dollar Remains Firm Despite Soft US PMI, Equities Under Pressure

Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash: 55 actual vs 56.7 estimated. Markit Services PMI Flash: 50.9 actual vs 57.6 estimated. US growth slows to an 18-month low with Omicron wave. being an important economic indicator brings to light the difficulties that the manufacturing and service sectors are currently facing because of the pandemic. It is at no surprise that the supply chain issue has continued with labor shortages and disruptions due to rising cases and most recently, Omicron wave.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:. The US Dollar has continued its topside movement after going oversold two weeks ago. This morning sees the USD pushing through a resistance trendline on the way to a re-test of the 96.00 handle. While the USD is stretched, both GBP/USD and...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD Longs Slashed, CAD Flips Net Long, No More Shorts to Fuel GBP/USD Rise

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD COT Report –Analysis. USD Longs Slashed, CAD Flips Net Long, No More Shorts to Fuel GBP/USD Rise – COT Report. In the week through to January 14th, a third of net US Dollar long positions had been slashed having dropped $6.87bln. This marks the largest decline in USD exposure since June 2020 with net longs now at the lowest in four months. This somewhat underscores the fact that the US Dollar has seen a rather tame reaction to the repricing in the Fed’s outlook over the last two weeks, where the consensus is now for a March hike, followed by three additional hikes for 2022, alongside, quantitative tightening. Among the factors that have been behind the muted USD performance, despite risk appetite souring has been due to US equity outflows, particularly from the heavyweight tech stocks. Meanwhile, there is a risk at the upcoming Fed meeting that the Bank fail to match up to the lofty hawkish expectations and thus, should this be realised, the USD can be expected to pull back. Elsewhere, with geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia gaining traction, the Japanese Yen or Swiss Franc would be better options for playing the safe-haven trade.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Gold Price Setup: Bullion bulls lead the way, XAU/USD Levels

Gold prices extend gains, US Dollar shifts focus to the Fed. XAU/USD tests trendline resistance. Will Gold, Silver and other safe-haven assets climb higher?. Gold prices have held onto recent gains as investors reduced their appetite for risk. With rising tensions between Russia and the Ukraine, geopolitical risks and the upcoming Fed meeting allowed the precious metal to resume a move towards trendline resistance.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy