Behind Viral Videos

TikTokers Rally Together to Share Dating Red Flags Amid West Elm Caleb Saga

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

If you often browse TikTok, chances are...

wvli927.com

The Independent

Voices: I’ve fallen for my fair share of men like West End Caleb – he is no aberration

TikTok blew up this week, as it so often does, with multiple women sharing stories about a man they dated. His name is Caleb, he lives in NYC and supposedly works as a designer for furniture store West Elm.What began as a slow drip became a flood – new videos were cropping up left right and centre with women sharing similar, depressing dating stories. This isn’t anything new – dating has always been difficult, it’s a tale as old as time – but what made these stories particularly special is that they all had the same man in common. West...
Slate

The Real Story of “West Elm Caleb”

The name on every TikTokker’s lips is “West Elm Caleb,” a New York City twenty-something whose dating practices and history have come under major scrutiny, after women started posting videos about their negative experiences with him. Things quickly got out of control as more and more people got swept up in the gossipy drama. On today’s episode, Madison and Rachelle talk to some of the women who shared their own stories about dating Caleb online. Then, they discuss how this is a moment both about the power of women coming together to protect each other and the way that this collective’s motives can quickly turn south.
Apartment Therapy

Those Ridiculously Soft West Elm Sheets That Went Viral on TikTok Are on Major Sale Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. These days, scrolling through TikTok is like virtually shopping with a bunch of friends — it’s simply the best way to find new-to-you products that, in some cases, will totally revamp your life. From the countertop vacuum that will change the way you clean up crumbs to an LED lamp that levels up your WFH zone, some of our favorite new buys have been discovered on the social platform, and you can pretty much guarantee that if it catches fire on TikTok, it’s going to be big. However, viral popularity comes at a price — namely, if you don’t snag popular products in time, you risk missing out on them altogether.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Blue and Red Fight for Togetherness

Even if you have a good relationship, there may be times when you argue. During these arguments, it may feel like you and your partner are on different sides, and it might be difficult to understand what the other person is thinking. However, arguments can be navigated just like any other conversations, and though everyone has a different way of handling these events, here are some suggestions on how to do it.
Daily Mail

YouTuber Grace Victory, 31, who fell ill with Covid while pregnant says she imagined 'floating in a river' while in a coma for two months and savours 'mundane moments' like 'eating takeaway on the sofa' now she is well

A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for two months while battling Covid has revealed how she dreamed her body was 'floating down a river' while comatose and that she loves 'mundane moments' now that she is well. Grace Victory, 31, from High Wycombe, who has built a...
Shropshire Star

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’. Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives. The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with...
Complex

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jennie Nguyen Fired After Racially Insensitive BLM Posts Resurface

Bravo TV has fired Jennie Nguyen, one of the cast members from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, for making racist posts on social media. The network issued a statement via Twitter about the situation on Tuesday, writing, “Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”
