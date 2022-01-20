ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man sentenced in 72-year-old woman’s murder

By Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yztda_0dqTSxWO00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County judge sentenced a Wichita man who sodomized and murdered 72-year-old Rita Golden back in July 2019.

Sedgwick County Judge Bruce Brown sentenced 57-year-old John D. Pepper , of Wichita, to life with parole eligibility after 25 years for first-degree murder and 195 months for aggravated criminal sodomy. The sentences will run consecutively together, meaning Pepper will serve just over 41 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.

Wichita South High School paraeducator accused of unlawful sexual relations with a student

According to court documents, Golden had been allowing Pepper to stay in her yard for about two weeks before her death. The documents stated that he would “occasionally come into the residence to eat or take a nap, but only when the decedent’s (Rita’s) daughter was home.” However, shortly before Rita’s death, she stopped allowing him on the property.

On the day of Rita’s death, it was her daughter who found her dead on the floor of her home covered in blood. When police searched the home, they found Pepper in a bedroom closet with blood on his hands.

Rita’s autopsy showed that she died as a result of “hypertensive cardiovascular disease with atrial fibrillation” and pointed to “significant conditions,” which include “multiple blunt force injuries and possible asphyxia (smothering).” Results also showed that she had heart disease and emphysema. The report listed the cause of death as a homicide and that the injuries she sustained “would have resulted in severe physical and/or emotional stress,” leading to her death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Person shot in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been shot in south Wichita. The shooting took place in the 1700 block of South Dodge. According to Wichita police, they received a call about a shooting just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police say they found a person who had been shot. They […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KHP identifies men killed in morning crash near Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the names of the two men who died in a car crash early Monday morning. The victims are David Curtis, 54, of Wichita, and Ryan Davis, 45, of Medicine Lodge. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kansas Highway 42 and 119th Street […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

18-year-old ejected from car, suspected serious injuries

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A crash at 1:25 a.m. in Pawnee County has left an 18-year-old Macksville teen in serious condition. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joshua Mooney was about three miles north of Macksville, heading north on 40th Avenue, when he lost control and drove into a ditch. He then came back […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick man dies in rollover crash in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal crash that killed a Sedgwick man Saturday night. Jacob Shrewsbury, 20, was traveling with another man in a car in the 10000 block of S. West Road. That is a rural road about a mile east of the city limits […]
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County’s lack of public defenders causes problems

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is only one court-appointed attorney for the most severe criminal cases in Sedgwick County. That same person is a private firm lawyer. The staffing shortage is causing issues beyond the courtroom. District Attorney Marc Bennett says this lack of public defenders is a problem that was elevated due to the […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Brown
KSN News

Two dead after early morning car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are dead after a car crash Monday morning Southwest of Wichita.  The crash happened before 3 a.m. at 119th Street South and K-42. Sedgwick County Officials on scene have confirmed two people have died in the crash.  Traffic has been impacted on K-42.  KSN crews are on scene working to gather more […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County’s first inmate death of 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, Jan. 20, an inmate with a serious chronic illness passed away at a local hospital where they were receiving treatment after their health began to deteriorate. The inmate’s death was the first in-custody death of 2022 for Sedgwick County. According to a news release sent out by Sedgwick County […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KBI asking for Kansans’ help in death investigation

LACROSSE, Kan. (KSNW) – An investigation is being conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office into the death of a man from LaCrosse, Kansas. According to a recent press release from the KBI, Leslie Randa, 61, was discovered in his home located at 205 E. 5th St. in LaCrosse […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ksnw#Wichita South High School#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Community members rally asking for justice for Cedric Lofton

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – On Friday, Sedgwick County released video footage that shows the last moments Cedric Lofton was awake and breathing while in custody. This comes months after his death. People are calling for more to be done. Not only because they were finally able to see the video, but because the Kansas district […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KDHE reports second child COVID death in a week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another Kansas child’s death has been linked to COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the death is in the 10-to-17-year-old age group. Last Wednesday, the KDHE reported a death in the 0-to-9-year-old age group. The two deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 pediatric deaths to eight in […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
KSN News

Governor orders DCF to investigate foster care agency

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered the Department for Children and Families to investigate a private foster care agency’s handling of the case of Cedric Lofton. Governer Kelly released the following statement on Monday: “This situation is tragic, and we must find a way to ensure something like this never happens again. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy