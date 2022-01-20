ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Mayor Breed seeks to expand police surveillance cameras

By Rob Nesbitt
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Under current law, San Francisco police aren’t allowed to tap into security camera footage in real time.

Mayor London Breed expressed her frustration with that after crime in the city made national news.

When stores in Union Square were being looted in November, San Francisco police officers were directed by their commanders not to monitor live camera feeds.

“When there were multiple robberies hitting multiple stores they couldn’t even access those cameras,” said Mayor London Breed.

Mayor Breed’s plans on changing that limitation through a proposal that authorizes law enforcement to temporarily use cameras to respond to crimes that takes place during critical events.

Supervisor Ahsha Safai says he’s all for additional measures but says the Mayor is giving the Chief of Police too much leeway and not giving the board of supervisors enough oversight.

“I support the spirit of what the mayor is doing, but the devil is always in the details and we’ll have to see how that debate happens over the next 60 to 90 days,” said San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai.

Mayor Breed’s ordinance also authorizes police to live monitor cameras in public safety crisis areas.

Part of the mayor’s plan to crack down on crime in areas like the Tenderloin.

“People have to be held accountable for the crimes they commit in our city,” Breed said.

On Tuesday, Supervisors Peskin, Chan, Preston, Ronen and Walton spoke out against Mayor Breed’s Proposal.

They instead introduced a ballot measure to reinforce existing laws that bans the use of facial recognition technology and requires police to submit a request to the board of supervisors before monitoring surveillance cameras.

“San Franciscans have said no to unchecked authoritarian surveillance before, and we must stand firm to protect our rights,” said Supervisor Connie Chan.

Mayor Breed’s goal is to address this issue at the Board of Supervisors meeting next Tuesday.

If an agreement cannot be reached, she says she’s committed to making her proposal a ballot measure that voters will decide on in June.

