ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rainbow Six Extraction Review

Gamerheadquarters
Gamerheadquarters
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a spin-off experience from Rainbow Six Siege with a focus on PVE action. You’ll be tackling a range of scenarios as a team of up to three members. You can choose to go solo, and they will definitely give you a shaming cinematic if you do....

gamerheadquarters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamerheadquarters

God of War PC Review

One of the best Playstation 4 titles has arrived for PC, and for the most part it absolutely delivers. This is one incredible title, refreshing the series in an exciting way and it brings many unique upgrades to the Windows side of things. These specific elements will be gone over under the gameplay section, so let’s shift over to the story.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Elden Ring’: Could the ‘Dark Souls 3’ server exploit delay the new game’s release?

A dangerous server exploit has been found in Dark Souls 3 that could allow online players to take control of your computer. Known as a “remote code execution” (or RCE for short), it could allow players to remotely take control of other gamers’ PCs and execute programs in the background, similar to a Trojan Horse. The official Dark Souls social media account on Twitter has issued a statement and taken measures to shut down the servers while the company works on a fix.This downtime does not affect PvP servers for Xbox or PlayStation consoles.— Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022It...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Players Unhappy With Today's Update

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released, today, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's not a very major update, yet it has some COD fans expressing their frustration over on Twitter. In addition to a few bug fixes that are neither here nor there, the update has tweaked the Katana with mostly buffs. For some, this is great news, but others aren't impressed.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#New Areas#Xbox Series X
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass New Releases Include 4 Games That Just Released Today

Microsoft has added six games to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, five of which are available on all three versions of the subscription service: cloud, console, and PC. Meanwhile, one of these games is actually three games in one, which means technically Xbox Game Pass subscribers have eight new games to enjoy, four of which are brand new releases that just released today, aka they are day one Xbox Game Pass releases.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Battlefield 2042' To Go Free-To-Play In Response To Disappointing Performance, Insider Says

Apparently, Battlefield 2042 might become free to play following the catastrophes that the game has suffered since its launch in November of last year. This tidbit arises from industry insider Tom Henderson who has been on target in the past with his claims about the game, like the futuristic world, natural disasters like tornadoes and snowstorms that affect the match over the course of the game, and the sheer extent of the destructible environments. Also, he says he's been in touch with sources close to the development of the next Grand Theft Auto game, asserting that the sixth entry, with its continually evolving setting, will be the only offering from Rockstar Games to hit this generation of hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

There's a new Leisure Suit Larry game on Android, and the series is just as filthy as ever

The last Leisure Suit Larry point-and-click adventure game to land on Android was Wet Dreams Don't Dry, back in 2019, which was a late arrival at the time. Well, following tradition, the sequel has finally come to mobile two years later than the PC and console releases. This sequel is appropriately called Wet Dreams Dry Twice, and much like Wet Dreams Don't Dry, it's a quirky sex-filled romp where you'll solve puzzles to advance the story of Larry still on the search for love.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Restock updates from Game, Argos and more for 25 January

Update: The PS5 has now sold out at Argos stores, after limited regional availability landed online. Who could drop next? Read on for more information. 2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and in early...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Award-Nominated Console Exclusive to PlayStation & Nintendo Next Week

Xbox is losing an award-nominated console exclusive game to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch next week, or more specifically, in four days on January 25. In 2021, Xbox released two huge console exclusive games in the form of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. While this pair of games are the 2021 Xbox console exclusives everyone knows about, they weren't the only console exclusives for the brand last year. In 2021, The Artful Escape was released via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and now it's finally coming to the aforementioned PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PS5 owner finds a stylish way to display extra faceplates

A PS5 owner has designed a clever and stylish way to display extra faceplates. Shared to the r/PS5 subreddit, one user posted a video of their PS5 faceplate wall mount tool, which, as you probably guessed, attaches the console’s faceplates to the wall when not in use. The device soon starts to make sense when you see how much nicer the faceplates look up on the wall rather than stacked next to the console, ready for when you need them.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Leaks Reveal New Weapons, Operators

A new crop of Call of Duty (COD): Vanguard leaks have appeared, revealing details about the upcoming season. With Vanguard Season 2 delayed a few weeks while developers sort out player issues and graphical improvements, players have been mostly left to their own devices. Some have turned their attention to flying cars, disgruntled hackers, and Ricochet V2. Meanwhile, others have decided to dig deeper into the game and uncover some hidden files via data mining. That information has now made it way to social media where three credible data miners have parsed out as much as they could.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Gran Turismo 7 Download Size Revealed

With a month and some change still to go before the release of Gran Turismo 7 on both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4th, PlayStation and developer Polyphony Digital appear to be taking all the steps to finalize that -- including answering any remaining questions interested folks might have about it even if not shouting it from the rooftops. That includes, but is not limited to, the most concrete answer yet as to just how much space the video game will need on PlayStation consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Insider Shares Release Date Update

A Hogwarts Legacy insider has narrowed down the "2022" release window WB Games has officially stamped on Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated Harry Potter game in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game, which was first announced at the PlayStation Showcase that revealed the PS5, was originally supposed to release in 2021, only to be delayed a few days into the year to 2022. Since its initial reveal in 2020, we've seen nothing of the game and we've heard nothing about it from WB Games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Has Gone Gold

Elden Ring has officially gone gold, a special broadcast from Bandai Namco as part of the Taipei Game Show 2022 has confirmed. That means there's practically no chance, barring something major happening, that it does anything but released on February 25th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat 11 Tease Divides Fans

A new Mortal Kombat 11 tease has fans divided. The latest MK game has been out since 2019 and is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's been played by millions and millions and millions of fans and it's boasted a very hardcore player base since launch that has dumped countless hours into the game. Despite all of this, there are apparently still secrets to be discovered.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer Reveals Modern Warfare Weapon With Quicker TTK Than Bren

One Call of Duty (COD): Warzone streamer has revealed his discovery of a Modern Warfare (MW) weapon with a quicker time-to-kill (TTK) than the current meta pick. In a new video posted to his YouTube channel on Sunday, Jan. 23, IceManIsaac revealed that he has found a MW weapon that had the potential to unseat the current meta-favorite, Vanguard's Bren LMG, from its throne. The 24-minute video goes into detail on all the data of this new weapon as well as IceManIsaac's loadout for the weapon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Series' Original Ending Revealed and Its Wild

Assassin's Creed was originally supposed to be a trilogy with an ending featuring spaceships. In 2020, the twelfth major Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, was released. However, when Ubisoft and the creators of the series originally envisioned the series, it was supposed to be a trilogy of stealth games, not the never-ending action-RPG series it is today. Not only was the series supposed to end with the third game, but the third game's ending was considerably different.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Is Finally Rolling Out A Feature Fans Have Waited Years For

If you've been following the gaming news at all this week, you'll know that Microsoft has absolutely dominated the conversation. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it plans to buy Call Of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion. It's the largest acquisition the video game industry has ever seen, and one that has huge implications going forward.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2022 Reportedly Releasing Early

According to a wide range of rumors from reliable Call of Duty sources, Call of Duty 2022 is going to be a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a reboot of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The expectation is that the game will be out this November, like the past two COD games, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the latest rumor about the game suggests this expectation is wrong. Apparently, the game is going to follow in the footsteps of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and release earlier in October. When exactly in October, the rumors don't say, but word is the decision to pass on the usual November release window is due to the dip in sales Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experienced the last two years releasing in this window.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamerheadquarters

Gamerheadquarters

113
Followers
195
Post
345
Views
ABOUT

Gamerheadquarters is your Source for Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile IOS with Gaming Reviews, Articles, News, Previews and Stories Also covering popular Movies; Series, Netflix Originals, Gear, Tech, Devices and Toys. Providing content on these areas throughout the year with unique reviews, pieces and travel.

 https://gamerheadquarters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy