Rainbow Six Extraction Review

Apparently, Battlefield 2042 might become free to play following the catastrophes that the game has suffered since its launch in November of last year. This tidbit arises from industry insider Tom Henderson who has been on target in the past with his claims about the game, like the futuristic world, natural disasters like tornadoes and snowstorms that affect the match over the course of the game, and the sheer extent of the destructible environments. Also, he says he's been in touch with sources close to the development of the next Grand Theft Auto game, asserting that the sixth entry, with its continually evolving setting, will be the only offering from Rockstar Games to hit this generation of hardware.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO