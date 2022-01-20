Car stolen with child inside in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A car that was left running with a child inside was stolen in Whitehaven Wednesday night.
According to Memphis Police, a blue 2019 Nissan Sentra was taken with an 8-year-old child inside at 4640 South Mill Port Cove around 7:45 p.m. Police say the vehicle was left running.
Officers found the child safe at a nearby gas station, but the vehicle has not been recovered.
There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
