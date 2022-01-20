ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car stolen with child inside in Whitehaven

By Autumn Scott
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A car that was left running with a child inside was stolen in Whitehaven Wednesday night.

According to Memphis Police, a blue 2019 Nissan Sentra was taken with an 8-year-old child inside at 4640 South Mill Port Cove around 7:45 p.m. Police say the vehicle was left running.

Officers found the child safe at a nearby gas station, but the vehicle has not been recovered.

Multiple suspects rob Aaron's in East Memphis, police say

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

