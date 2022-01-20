Car stolen with child inside in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A car that was left running with a child inside was stolen in Whitehaven Wednesday night.

According to Memphis Police, a blue 2019 Nissan Sentra was taken with an 8-year-old child inside at 4640 South Mill Port Cove around 7:45 p.m. Police say the vehicle was left running.

Officers found the child safe at a nearby gas station, but the vehicle has not been recovered.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.