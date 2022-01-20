ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Daughtry’s family shares how daughter died: reports

By Jordan Unger, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRUnY_0dqTRvij00

( WJW ) — Singer Chris Daughtry and his family have shared the cause of death of his daughter, 25-year-old Hannah Price .

The family sent a statement to PEOPLE and several other outlets Wednesday, saying that Price died from suicide while under the influence of narcotics.

She was found dead at a home in Fentress County, Tennessee, on Nov. 12.

The family’s statement said Price struggled with mental illness since a young age and spent years in and out of therapy and treatment centers. Hannah Price lost her biological father when he took his life in 2018.

“Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face,” according to the statement , which was also obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

Police rule fall that killed mother, toddler at San Diego stadium a murder-suicide

The statement went on to say that Price reached out to her family the day of her death, saying that she feared for her life after her boyfriend allegedly abused her physically.

When police got to the scene, Price told them that she was “OK.” Her boyfriend later found her dead and called 911, PEOPLE reported.

“We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve. If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately,” the family said in the statement.

EXPLAINER: The federal charges against 3 cops in Floyd death

Reports initially suggested that her death was a homicide but, at the time, District Attorney General Jared Effler said it had been too premature and “irresponsible” to consider the ruling.

Daughtry had been on tour at the time of Hannah’s death, leading the band to postpone all of their shows.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chris Daughtry ends ‘speculation’ over stepdaughter Hannah Price’s death in family statement

Rock singer Chris Daughtry and his family have announced the cause of stepdaughter Hannah Price’s death in a new statement.Price, 25, was found by police in her home in Tennessee on 12 November 2021. It has now been determined that she died by suicide.A statement shared with People addressed the “speculation” surrounding Price’s death, adding: “After a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail.”Daughtry’s family said that Price, who was the daughter of the singer’s wife Deanna, had been “in and out of therapy and treatment centres” over the years due to her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Daughtry and Wife Deanna Reveal Daughter Hannah Price’s Cause of Death

Chris Daughtry is sharing details about the death of his stepdaughter, Hannah Price. He and wife Deanna Daughtry released a joint statement Thursday in which they revealed that Price, 25, died as a result of suicide while under the influence of narcotics. The couple issued the statement through a representative as a way to clear up the speculation that has swirled since Price’s death at her Fentress County, Tennessee, home Nov. 12. They added that they are speaking out now following a “full investigation by law enforcement” into her death. The statement paints a tragic picture of Price’s life. Per her parents,...
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
Fox News

Chris Daughtry confirms stepdaughter's cause of death

Chris Daughtry's family has confirmed his stepdaughter's cause of death. The 42-year-old musician's family confirmed to People magazine that Hannah Price, who was found dead in her home two months ago, died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics. She was 25 when she died on Nov. 12, 2021...
CELEBRITIES
WTVC

Daughtry & family open up about mental health after confirming daughter's cause of death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Singer Chris Daughtry and his family are still grieving the loss of 25-year-old Hannah Price, who died at her Tennessee home in November. An autopsy report obtained by FOX 17 News shows Price, Daughtry's stepdaughter, died by suicide on Nov. 12. A toxicology report revealed she was under the influence of narcotics at the time of her death.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Daughtry
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt Holds Daughter Lyla, 1, On Walk With Reportedly Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star sported a cowboy hat, while he had a relaxing Sunday morning with his family. Yeehaw! Chris Pratt, 42, was a loving father as he cradled his one-year-old daughter Lyla, while he was on a stroll with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, on Sunday January 9. The family looked happy on the sunny morning, as Chris rocked a cowboy hat along with his black t-shirt and shorts. Katherine sported a similar all-black outfit, while Lyla wore an adorable beige outfit, as she sat in her dad’s arms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Mental Health#Wjw#Floyd Death Reports
Deadline

Ian Alexander Jr. Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes TV Daughter Sami Gayle Happy Birthday

“Blue Bloods” actress, Bridget Moynahan found a super sweet way to wish her TV daughter, Sami Gayle, a happy 26th birthday!. In a recent Instagram post, Moynahan shares an adorable photo of her co-star holding a flowery birthday cake. Can we all agree that that blue coloring is calling our names? Sami Gayle is all smiles as she holds the multi-colored masterpiece. But based on Moynahan’s caption, the cake wasn’t for her TV daughter.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Responds to Chris Noth’s Firing From ‘The Equalizer’

Queen Latifah is weighing in after The Equalizer co-star Chris Noth exited the show amid assault allegations against him. During a recent interview with People (the TV Show!), Latifah called it “still surreal” that Noth, formerly a series regular, will no longer appear on the CBS procedural. The network announced its decision to drop him on Dec. 20 following The Hollywood Reporter reporting earlier in the month that two women had accused the Sex and the City alum of sexual assault. “It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” Latifah said in the new interview. “That’s...
CELEBRITIES
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy