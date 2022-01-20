ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

2 killed in fiery crash in Columbia County

 5 days ago
Two people are dead after a fiery crash in Columbia County on Wednesday.

According to police, the crash occurred on WIS 33 East of 109-94 near Portage shortly after 12 p.m.

A Nissan sedan was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center-line and crashed with two other vehicles traveling westbound.

The sedan caught fire due to the collision, police say.

The crash resulted in the deaths of two occupants of the sedan. No other injuries were reported.

