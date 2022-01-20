ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Bothwell scores 26 to lead Furman past W. Carolina 88-50

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dqTRl8h00

Mike Bothwell scored 26 points as Furman won its seventh straight home game, beating Western Carolina 88-50 on Wednesday night.

JP Pegues scored 18 points, Conley Garrison scored 12 points and Jalen Slawson had 10 rebounds and five assists for Furman (13-7, 5-2 Southern Conference).

Vonterius Woolbright had 14 points and seven rebounds, Marvin Price scored 11 and Nick Robinson grabbed six rebounds for the Catamounts (8-11, 2-4).

Western Carolina scored a season-low 16 points before halftime.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

LaRavia scores 31 as Wake Forest beats North Carolina 98-76

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night. LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Robinson
Person
Marvin Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Carolina#Furman#Catamounts#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
restorationnewsmedia.com

Love, Bacot lead balanced North Carolina past Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

ABC News

521K+
Followers
129K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy