Georgia State

Georgia Bulldogs National Champions Downloadable Wallpaper

By Joe Vitale
 6 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs are your 2021 college football national champions, bringing the trophy home for the first time since the 1980 season!

Smile every time you look at your phone this offseason with this downloadable wallpaper displaying one of the most iconic plays in the history of UGA football.

Also, share it with friends and let them experience the same joy all offseason as well!

Download the Georgia Bulldogs national champions wallpaper here.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

