What the papers say – January 20

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Today’s papers report the Prime Minister is continuing to doggedly “cling to power” despite facing a coup, a loss in the polls and an explicit direction from one ex-minister to “in the name of God, go”.

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson is refusing to quit despite around a dozen Tory MPs submitting letters of no confidence, with the paper citing former Cabinet secretary David Davis as saying the PM will need to be dragged “kicking and screaming” from his office.

The Guardian, the Daily Mirror and Metro also quote Mr Davis as directing the PM: “In the name of God, go!”. The latter also features Mr Johnson’s scrapping of Covid rules, with masks no longer mandatory and a return to the office in England.

The Prime Minister is determined to cling onto power despite more MPs turning on him as well as the public, says i.

The Times reports Tory “plotters” have agreed to grant Mr Johnson a reprieve until the investigation into Downing Street’s lockdown parties is concluded.

The Daily Express carries a plea from Sir Edward Leigh to “back (the) PM”, while the Daily Mail splashes with a comment piece, telling the “narcissistic rabble of Tory MPs” planning to topple Mr Johnson to “grow up”. The latter paper also has a splash featuring a story about Mr Johnson’s baby daughter who reportedly contracted Covid but has now recovered.

The Independent covers both the PM and the easing of Plan B Covid restrictions.

The Sun writes Mr Johnson has come out “just ahead of the Pork Pie plotters” after a day of “extraordinary drama” in Parliament.

The Financial Times adds the PM is buying time after a defection of one of his MPs to Labour and ex-minister Mr Davis telling him to quit.

And the Daily Star also carries the drama, declaring on its front: “Our lame duck Prime Minister still refuses to do the right thing”, with a depiction of Mr Johnson as an actual rubber ducky.

The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘unfit for office’, says former Scottish Tory leader

Boris Johnson is “unfit for office”, former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Prime Minister has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown – one of which he confirmed he attended.Baroness Davidson, who took her seat in the House of Lords last year after stepping down at Holyrood, was a vocal opponent of the Prime Minister’s Tory leadership bid as well as being steadfastly against Brexit – a campaign led by Mr Johnson.Speaking to the Times, she said if she was an MP, she would submit a letter of...
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that here “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the paper.It...
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to publish Sue Gray’s No 10 party report in ‘entirety’

Boris Johnson is under pressure to ensure all evidence in the Sue Gray report into rule-busting parties at No 10 during Covid restrictions is published in its “entirety”.It comes amid reports the prime minister has regrouped allies from his victorious 2019 leadership campaign in order to shore up support among Conservative MPs in the face of the looming prospect of a no confidence vote.While some Tory backbenchers have openly called for Mr Johnson to resign – including the former cabinet minister David Davis – many are reserving judgement until the publication of Ms Gray’s report, which is expected next week.But...
The Independent

Head of Conservative Muslim Forum says Boris Johnson must explain why he sacked Nusrat Ghani

The head of the Conservative Muslim Forum has called on Boris Johnson to explain whether Nusrat Ghani was sacked for her “Muslimness” – after he ducked questions.Mohamed Sheikh said the prime minister could clear up whether the junior transport minister was dismissed “because of her incompetence” or whether there were “other reasons”.“Why did that happen? I think the prime minister must come out and say why did he sack the minister,” Lord Sheikh said.Asked if the issue “could be simply solved”, he replied: “Absolutely. He needs to be very clear about it. As a prime minister, it’s his privilege....
The Independent

MP who defected to Labour says Boris Johnson has ‘poisoned Tory Party’

The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour has accused Boris Johnson of having “poisoned the Tory Party from top to bottom” as he said the Prime Minister was “living on borrowed time”.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at the PM’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.He has also said he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.His lack of honesty and integrity has poisoned the once great party he leadsChristian Wakeford MPWriting in the Sunday Mirror, Mr Wakeford said: “Boris Johnson is living on borrowed...
The Independent

Transparency of Gray report questioned amid claims staff kept back evidence

Downing Street has suggested it may be up to Boris Johnson to decide what is published from Sue Gray’s report into the “partygate” scandal amid concerns staff were keeping back key evidence because it would be seen by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings said further evidence of parties held across Whitehall, including in No 10, during coronavirus restrictions was being suppressed by staff “because they know the PM will see everything SG (Sue Gray) collects”.Downing Street suggested it could be up to Mr Johnson how much of the senior official’s report is made public.Ms Gray has...
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani: PM urged to launch inquiry as MP says government failed to take Islamophobia complaints ‘seriously’

Boris Johnson is facing calls to launch an inquiry after an MP who made allegations of Islamophobia accused the government of failing to take her complaints “seriously”.Nusrat Ghani claimed a government whip told her that her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” when she was sacked from her transport minister job in 2020 during a mini-reshuffle.In an explosive interview, the MP for Wealden suggested she had not pursued the matter at the time after being warned she would face being “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”.But on Sunday, a No 10 spokesperson revealed...
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee national insurance hike will go ahead

Boris Johnson today refused to guarantee that the government’s planned national insurance hike would go ahead in April, fuelling speculation that he might cave in to pressure from his own MPs to ditch the tax rise.The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters that Mr Johnson and his cabinet remain committed to the increase of 1.25 per cent in contributions from both employees and employers.But asked eight times during a TV interview whether he could confirm that the NI rise would take place as planned, the PM repeatedly dodged the question, saying only that the government needs to raise money...
The Independent

Minister defends national insurance hike as Tory calls grow for it to be scrapped

A Cabinet minister has appeared to dismiss the suggestion of delaying a planned national insurance hike as the move faces mounting opposition.Senior Conservatives, including former Brexit secretary David Davis have called for the proposed increase of 1.25 percentage points to be scrapped in the face of cost of living pressures.Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg is understood to have called for the move – which is designed to pay for long-term social care reforms – to be abandoned, while former Brexit tsar Lord Frost quit his role at the tail end of last year in protest at Government tax increases.I don’t...
The Independent

PM orders inquiry into Nusrat Ghani claim of Islamophobia in ministerial sacking

Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims made by a former minister that she was sacked because of concerns about her “Muslimness”.Following a phone conversation with Nusrat Ghani on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.A senior Cabinet Official civil servant, Sue Gray is already carrying out a separate investigation into allegations that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street.As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriouslyDowning StreetMs Ghani has claimed that she was removed...
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.My...
The Independent

Tory minister resigns over government’s ‘lamentable’ record in tackling Covid fraud

A Conservative minister has resigned over the “lamentable track record”of Boris Johnson’s government in tackling fraud in a multi-billion-pound Covid loan scheme.Senior Tory peer Lord Agnew quit in a shock announcement in the House of Lords on Monday, blasting “arrogance, indolence and ignorance” across government departments.Opposition parties seized on the “damning” remarks, demanding that chancellor Rishi Sunak explain how he will reclaim billions the government had allowed to be “stolen” from taxpayers.Lord Agnew said “schoolboy errors” had been made over the £47bn given out to businesses from the bounce back loan scheme (BBLS) – including the approval of more...
The Independent

Boris Johnson under pressure over Islamophobia as he orders inquiry into MP’s sacking

Boris Johnson is coming under growing pressure over alleged Islamophobia within his government, after submitting to demands for an inquiry into a minister’s claim she was sacked because of her “Muslimness”.The Muslim Council of Britain questioned the independence of the internal inquiry ordered by the PM, which will be conducted by civil servants rather than the Equality and Human Rights Commission, while Labour called for the investigation to be handed over to No 10 ethics adviser Lord Geidt.Mr Johnson faced demands to give evidence to the inquiry to explain why he did not order an investigation when Tory MP...
