What the Tech: This safety tip on Facebook actually the worst thing you could do

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaffing shortages leave scores of Hawaii hospital patients ‘waitlisted’ for long-term care beds. Staffing shortages aren’t just hitting hospitals hard. They’re also throwing long-term care settings into “crisis” mode....

What the Tech: Fake Facebook post

Don’t believe everything you read on Facebook. We all should know that by now. But one particular post offering “the best tip I’ve heard in a loooong time” is not only bad advice, but following it may leave you stranded. The post, which made its first...
Hundreds line up in Waianae for free at-home COVID test kits

Parents plead with Big Island school sports league to lift ban on spectators. The Big Island Interscholastic Federation banned fans starting Jan. 4 due to rising COVID cases. Staffing shortages leave scores of Hawaii hospital patients ‘waitlisted’ for long-term care beds. Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
WHAT THE TECH? Tips for spotting fake or spoofed websites

Maybe you think you can spot a scam. They're all over the internet and in email and on social media sites. Some are easy to spot but many are dead-ringers for legitimate websites from reputable companies. Lookalike websites with similar domains trick American shoppers into spending their money or giving...
Guess what? Prepare, because things do affect you personally | Letters

Danger, widespread inconvenience, pain and rescuers are overwhelmed | Column, Jan. 13. Lynn Schmidt’s column about disaster risk assessment was right on target. For both the I-95 snowstorm and pandemic disasters, many people in the target area assumed that the forecast event would not affect them personally. Human reluctance to acknowledge risk and take appropriate action was the same in both cases. I grew up in the snow belt of northeastern Ohio in the 1950s. Come November, on went the snow tires, and in the trunk was placed a box with a gallon can of sand/cinders, a blanket, a Mason jar of water (no plastic water bottles yet), a tow rope and a shovel. We listened to weather forecasts on the radio, and if heavy snow or ice was forecast, we stayed home until the roads were cleared. Having lived in Florida for more than 50 years, we now prepare for hurricanes. When the pandemic started in China, we knew it was coming here and added more supplies to our hurricane stash and were ready when store shelves quickly emptied. We followed CDC guidelines as they evolved with more data and got vaccinated as soon possible. We acknowledged the potential risk and took action that has been effective thus far.
Here’s Where to Get Free N95 Masks

This week, the White House announced a potential game changer in the fight against omicron: free N95 masks. As COVID-case rates and hospitalization rates reach all-time highs in the U.S., an official in the Biden administration announced on Wednesday plans to begin distributing 400 million non-surgical N95 masks to the public. The plan, which is set to go into effect next week and be “fully up and running by early February,” is to distribute the masks via local pharmacies, CNN reports.
Hawaii confirms 9 new COVID fatalities; 5,911 infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported nine new coronavirus fatalities, pushing the state’s death toll to 1,135. Meanwhile, the state Department of Health also reported 5,911 additional COVID infections. The latest number of infections brings the statewide total to 184,767. Over the last 14 days, the state said...
In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported another record high for new COVID cases Tuesday with 6,252 additional infections. The latest number of infections brings the statewide total to 180,838. Meanwhile, there were no new fatalities reported. The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 1,126. Over the last 14 days, the...
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Hawaii With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Could Hawaii’s undersea volcano trigger an eruption like the one in Tonga? Not likely.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The recent undersea volcanic eruption that hit Tonga on Friday is raising questions about Hawaii’s own underwater volcano, Loihi. Roughly 22 miles off the southeast coast of the Big Island, Hawaii’s newest volcano rises 10,000 feet from the ocean floor with its summit about 3,000 feet under the surface.

