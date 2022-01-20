What the Tech: This safety tip on Facebook actually the worst thing you could do

Danger, widespread inconvenience, pain and rescuers are overwhelmed | Column, Jan. 13. Lynn Schmidt’s column about disaster risk assessment was right on target. For both the I-95 snowstorm and pandemic disasters, many people in the target area assumed that the forecast event would not affect them personally. Human reluctance to acknowledge risk and take appropriate action was the same in both cases. I grew up in the snow belt of northeastern Ohio in the 1950s. Come November, on went the snow tires, and in the trunk was placed a box with a gallon can of sand/cinders, a blanket, a Mason jar of water (no plastic water bottles yet), a tow rope and a shovel. We listened to weather forecasts on the radio, and if heavy snow or ice was forecast, we stayed home until the roads were cleared. Having lived in Florida for more than 50 years, we now prepare for hurricanes. When the pandemic started in China, we knew it was coming here and added more supplies to our hurricane stash and were ready when store shelves quickly emptied. We followed CDC guidelines as they evolved with more data and got vaccinated as soon possible. We acknowledged the potential risk and took action that has been effective thus far.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO