AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — President and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Kevin Carter provided an update on two businesses that are coming to Amarillo this year. Carter said both Amazon and Cacique are on track to open this year. Cacique is aiming for an operational date in the fourth quarter. “Cacique is still looking […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO