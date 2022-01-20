ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene PD Chief says staff handling COVID surge well, sights set on goals for 2022

By Mercedez Hernandez
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Rttb_0dqTQxRy00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley says his department is handling this latest surge of COVID-19 well, with disruptions to operations minimal as officers are returning to work faster than previous surges, citing milder and more quickly resolving symptoms.

“We have been fortunate that as soon as a wave of folks have gone out, by the time they return, the next wave is needing to be out ill,” says Chief Dudley. “It’s allowed us to be able to transition without having to take drastic measures.”

Chief Dudley says the department will continue virus-fighting efforts to ensure officers’ health. That includes the regular sanitation of shared workspaces.

“We’re going to keep doing decontamination efforts on our workspaces, our facility, and patrol vehicles that our folks are working out of,” said Chief Dudley.

Looking at staffing overall, Chief Dudley says the department is only down by a few hands, a gap that could possibly be filled by a police academy taking place right now and another academy to follow shortly after.

“Our approved strength level is 216, we currently have 205 sworn officers, so we are running short about 11,” said Chief Dudley. “We brought in 17 folks, so we’re real excited about the potential. We would love to see all of those folks make it through the academy and get into our training officer program.”

In the New Year, the chief says he’d like to continue working on goals started for the department in 2021: incorporating and upgrading technology, improving mental health for officers, and increasing advocacy for victims of crime.

“I’m confident that with the support of elected officials and our budgets that we’ve put forth, we’re going to continue to make good strides,” said Chief Dudley.

Another goal for APD is of course continuing to solve crimes, the chief wanting to keep up the good track record started by special teams last year.

“Last year we recorded eight homicides: one was a traffic fatality and that case was solved, and the other seven were solved,” said Chief Dudley. “Our persons investigators have a 100% clearance rate and that’s remarkable for this day and age. Crime suppression a huge part of what we do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Abilene, TX
Cars
Abilene, TX
Coronavirus
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
BigCountryHomepage

Human remains found after early morning Hamlin house fire

HAMLIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers with the Hamlin Police Department (HPD) found human remains after a brush and house fire early Friday morning, and say it awaits positive identification. At around 4:00 a.m. Friday, Hamlin emergency officials responded to a call about a brush fire in the 1100 block of Northwest Avenue D. The Hamlin […]
HAMLIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mental Health#Homicides#Abilene Pd Chief#Ktab
BigCountryHomepage

North Abilene house fire spreads to nearby travel trailer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stronger winds Thursday made for elevated fire danger across the Big Country. A North Abilene home caught fire, creating thousands of dollars in damages. The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) reported a house fire on the 3900 block of Grape Street just before 9:00 p.m., smoke and flames travelling to an adjacent […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BigCountryHomepage

Appeal dropped, Planned Parenthood vs Lubbock comes to an end

LUBBOCK, Texas — Planned Parenthood dropped its appeal Thursday against the City of Lubbock. An “unopposed motion to dismiss” was filed on the basis that the appeals case was not that far along (“no briefs have yet been filed in this appeal”). “Plaintiffs-appellants [Planned Parenthood] knowingly and voluntarily withdraw this appeal,” court records said. Planned […]
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$20 million Stamford water project in final phase

STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Stamford is beginning phase three of their $20 million water project, starting construction on a new, bigger water treatment plant. The original Stamford water plant was built in 1952, 70 years old this year, and is showing its wear and tear. However, even with the aging, the city […]
STAMFORD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy