Tropical Smoothie Cafe is said to plan for IPO this year

Asian digital payments provider Pine Labs Pvt is said to be preparing for a U.S. IPO and is looking to raise about $500M. Pine Labs, which is backed by Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Sequoia India, has filed confidentially for an IPO in the U.S. as soon as the first half of this year, according to a Bloomberg report. A U.S. listing may value the company at $5.5B to $7B.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO