ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

O'Connell's 28 points lifts Creighton past St. John's 87-64

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dqTQbHE00

Alex O'Connell scored a career-high 28 points on 6-for-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds and Creighton beat St. John's 87-64 on Wednesday night.

Arthur Kaluma added 20 points, Ryan Hawkins scored 13 and Trey Alexander 11 for Creighton (11-5, 3-2 Big East Conference).

The Blue Jays scored a season-high 49 points before halftime.

Julian Champagnie had 17 points for the Red Storm (10-6, 2-3). Aaron Wheeler scored 16 and Dylan Addae-Wusu had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Hour

UConn women roll past St. John’s behind team’s two ‘silver linings’ Ducharme, Nelson-Ododa

QUEENS, N.Y. — UConn was hit with injury after injury before the holidays, including losing last year’s national player of the year in Paige Bueckers (tibial plateau fracture, torn meniscus). The Huskies were then welcomed to the new year with a program-wide COVID-19 shutdown only to be followed by senior Christyn Williams getting placed under protocols because of the virus two weeks later.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Trey Alexander
Person
Aaron Wheeler
redstormsports.com

St. John’s Rolls Past Dartmouth, 6-1

HANOVER, N.H.- The St. John's women's tennis team is off to a strong start after a convincing 6-1 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon. In a full team effort, the victory marked the first time the Red Storm have ever defeated the Big Green. This was the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs and the Johnnies' first win over an Ivy League program since March 10, 2019, when they beat Harvard, 4-3.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big East Conference#The Blue Jays#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
kion546.com

Wheeler’s double-double lifts St. John’s past Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Aaron Wheeler tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift St. John’s to an 84-63 win over Seton Hall. Posh Alexander had 19 points and seven rebounds for St. John’s, which broke its four-game road losing streak. Myles Cale led the Pirates with 16 points.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Salem News

Top ranked St. John's hockey wins ninth straight by rolling past Andover

MIDDLETON -- It's difficult -- borderline futile -- for many opponents to simulate what they'll be facing when going up against the elite speed, oodles of talent, and bottomless depth that the St. John's Prep hockey team brings to the ice every game. Sometimes, you just have to experience it...
ANDOVER, MA
ABC News

ABC News

521K+
Followers
129K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy