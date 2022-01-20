ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia’s Joe Manchin says voting rights bills can pass even with filibuster in place

By Roshan Davis
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin continues to push back on his own party when it comes to dissolving the filibuster.

While taking the floor to defend the decades-old practice, Manchin said he believes both parties can agree on the issue without ending the filibuster. The senator referenced the bipartisan support on recently-passed bills, including COVID relief and the infrastructure package.

“These critical pieces of legislation have had significant impacts on Americans across the country,” said Manchin. “They were passed with broad bipartisan support. We can do it again.”

Despite Manchin’s beliefs, it is widely expected that the voting rights bills will fail in the senate so long as the filibuster is in place.

Comments / 15

Pete Mangold
3d ago

Any change in voting rules will ensure the left will cheat. Nothing wrong with rules now that anyone sane can see. Add stricter ID laws.

Reply
6
JAPerkins
3d ago

When they SHOW and TELL us who they are, we MUST believe them, because, the more they say they have changed, the more racist they are

Reply(2)
4
 

