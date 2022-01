BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue says it's arranging around-the-clock security along 139th Street near the site of a landslide in the Somerset neighborhood. Bellevue police officers have already been patrolling the area, the city said, but now will add 24/7 monitoring, following reports of an attempted burglary at one of the red-tagged homes. The city said BPD is investigating.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO