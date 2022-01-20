ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is said to plan for IPO this year

By Joshua Fineman
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is said to be planning an initial public offering this year that may value the chain at a minimum of $1B....

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Dynasty Financial Partners Rolls Out IPO As Markets Wobble

Dynasty Financial Partners has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ. Dynasty Financial Partners (DSTY) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides a suite of software...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Mainz Biomed falls 23% after announcing 1.5M share offering

Shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) closed down 23% today following the company's after-the-closing bell announcement Friday of a 1.5M share equity offering. The sole book-runner for the offering is Boustead Securities. An additional 225K shares is being offered to the underwriter. Even with today's sharp decline, the closing price today...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Covestro: Mid-Cycle Company To Check

Positive earnings momentum supported by Performance Materials division. Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF) (OTCPK:COVTY) is a market-leading global polymer producer in polycarbonates, isocyanates, and derivatives. The Company is geographically diverse across major regions and it enjoys top-two market positions across >90% of its revenue base. The Company that we know today was a Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) spin-off dated back in 2015 through an IPO at 24 Eur per share.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Tropical Smoothie Cafe#Smoothie#Initial Public Offering#Food Drink#Bloomberg#Ptlo#Sweet Green#Sg#Dutch Bros#Bros
Seeking Alpha

IPO Update: Edible Garden AG Readies IPO Plan

Edible Garden AG has filed proposed terms for a U.S. IPO. Edible Garden AG (EDBL) has filed to raise $15 million from the sale of its common stock and warrants in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement. The company provides controlled environment growing products for agriculture operations. The...
BELVIDERE, NJ
Seeking Alpha

Tech-focused SPAC DUET Acquisition prices $75M IPO

DUET Acquisition has priced its initial public offering of 7.5M units at $10.00/unit, for anticipated gross proceeds of $75M. Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 units at the IPO price. Each unit consists of one of the company's Class A common stock...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Seeking Alpha

DESRI Files For U.S. IPO Plan

DESRI (DESR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides electric power production from renewable sources of energy. DESR has produced growing revenue and begun generating profits while using large amounts of cash and will likely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

TPG is said likely to price IPO at midpoint of range

Billionaire David Bonderman's TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) is said to likely price its initial public offering tonight at the midpoint of a range of $28 to $31/share. TPG is expected to raise about $1B in the IPO and the firm will be valued at about $9B, according to a tweet from CNBC's Leslie Picker, who cited people familiar.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Asian fintech startup Pine Labs is said to seek $500M in U.S. IPO

Asian digital payments provider Pine Labs Pvt is said to be preparing for a U.S. IPO and is looking to raise about $500M. Pine Labs, which is backed by Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Sequoia India, has filed confidentially for an IPO in the U.S. as soon as the first half of this year, according to a Bloomberg report. A U.S. listing may value the company at $5.5B to $7B.
BUSINESS
franchising.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Caps Off 10th Consecutive Year of Positive Same-Store Sales Growth

2021 was a milestone-filled year for the fast-growing brand. January 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Tropical Smoothie Cafe marked its 10th consecutive year of positive same-store sales growth in 2021, along with additional milestones that include opening its 1,000th location, opening more new cafes than any prior year and introducing its top-selling limited-time smoothie in company history.
LIFESTYLE
Seeking Alpha

IPO Update: TPG Pursues $1 Billion U.S. IPO Plan

TPG (TPG) has filed to raise $1.0 billion from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement. The company operates as a global alternative investment asset manager for institutional and high net worth investors. For investors who can tolerate somewhat ‘lumpy’...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

TPG's Novotech eyeing IPO after being valued at $3B

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) portfolio company Novotech Health Holdings is mulling an IPO in either the US or Hong Kong in the wake of a major fundraising round that valued the Asia-Pacific clinical research organization at around $3B. Novatech is eyeing the listing after scrapping a proposed $700M IPO in September on...
MARKETS
pymnts

IPOs in 2022: The Year of the Connected Economy?

We’re just a few days into 2022, but if the recent spate of initial public offering (IPO) announcements and filings are any indication, it may be the case that 2022 shapes up on Wall Street as the year of the connected economy. And that connectivity, as reflected in the...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy