Klesmit leads Wofford over The Citadel 89-77

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dqTQ1mR00

Max Klesmit tied a career high with 27 points, B.J. Mack added 25 points and Wofford topped The Citadel 89-77 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Bigelow had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Wofford (12-7, 4-3 Southern Conference).

Hayden Brown and Rudy Fitzgibbons III each had 18 points for the Bulldogs (7-10, 1-5). Stephen Clark had 12 points and five assists.

