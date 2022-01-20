ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Roberts lifts Stony Brook over Binghamton 74-71

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dqTPveJ00

Anthony Roberts had 25 points and Jahlil Jenkins and Frankie Policelli both hit two free throws in the final 18 seconds to help Stony Brook slip past Binghamton 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Roberts shot 9 for 10 from the foul line for the Seawolves (11-6, 3-1 America East Conference). Jenkins added 14 points, while Jaden Sayles scored 11. Tykei Green had 12 rebounds to go with five points. Policelli scored eight.

Christian Hinckson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (6-8, 3-2). Tyler Bertram and Jacob Falko added 13 points apiece.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Binghamton, NY
College Basketball
Stony Brook, NY
Basketball
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Basketball
Stony Brook, NY
College Basketball
City
Binghamton, NY
Stony Brook, NY
Sports
City
Stony Brook, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Roberts
The Hill

Burkina Faso president detained by mutinous soldiers

Burkina Faso's military on Monday said it has seized control of the country after it reportedly detained President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. Speaking on Burkina Faso state television, Capt. Sidsoré Kader Ouedraogo, the leader of the declared military junta, said security forces have deposed Kaboré, suspended the country's constitution, dissolved the government and closed the country's borders, according to France24.
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

521K+
Followers
129K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy