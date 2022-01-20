ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina Upstate beats Gardner-Webb 74-61

By The Associated Press
Bryson Mozone scored a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds and South Carolina Upstate beat Gardner-Webb 74-61 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Gainey had 17 points for South Carolina Upstate (7-10, 4-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Mysta Goodloe added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kareem Reid had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin' Bulldogs (9-9, 3-2). D'Maurian Williams scored 11 and Lance Terry had 10 points and seven rebounds.

