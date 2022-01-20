Perkins scores 14 to carry Longwood past Campbell 72-64

Jordan Perkins had 14 points to lead Longwood to a 72-64 win over Campbell on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Wilkins, Leslie Nkereuwem and Justin Hill each had 12 points for Longwood (11-5, 3-0 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Austin McCullough had 17 points for the Fighting Camels (9-7, 2-3). Jordan Whitfield added 16 points.

