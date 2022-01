The live-action DC universe is continuing to grow, with a number of films and television series inspired by the publisher's comic characters. While the film and TV universes have largely been separate over the years, Warner Bros. has recently made a more concerted effort to bridge those gaps, with movies and shows headed to the HBO Max streaming service. Fans have already gotten a bit off an inkling of what all that can entail, with the Peacemaker television series premiering to great fanfare earlier this month, as well as the first official look at the streaming service's Batgirl movie.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO