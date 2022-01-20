ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Reveals the Surprising Inspiration for Colin Farrell's Penguin

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter many pandemic-related delays, The Batman is less than two months away from finally hitting theaters. The long-awaited film was helmed by Matt Reeves and will see Robert Pattinson in the titular role. The movie will also star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Matt Reeves explains why The Batman has to be a detective story

The Batman director Matt Reeves has explained why the film will see the vigilante as the World's Greatest Detective. The upcoming DC Comics movie stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, AKA Bruce Wayne, and looks to be a dark, moody detective tale with the Caped Crusader going up against Paul Dano's villainous – and terrifying – Riddler.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Batgirl’ Director Reacts To Leslie Grace’s Suit Haters With Batman Meme

One of the directors for Batgirl responded to Leslie Grace’s suit haters with an iconic Batman meme. After years in development, production on the upcoming DC Extended Universe film Batgirl is now underway. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are in the directors’ chair for this film, and In the Heights star Leslie Grace will bring Barbara Gordon to life. We just got our first official look at the Batgirl suit, and while many fans are quite pleased with the results, some have criticized it for looking too much like a cosplay.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cazale
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
John Turturro
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
digitalspy.com

The Batman images reveal new looks at the film's villains

The Batman is just weeks away from its March release, which means we'll finally find out what Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is really like. Ahead of its release, Warner Bros has released some images of some of Gotham's biggest villains that we'll be seeing, including Paul Dano as Riddler, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin – both of which are nothing like we've seen before in previous Batman outings.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at Penguin and The Riddler in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

Warner Bros. has shared new images of The Batman‘s Penguin and The Riddler ahead of the film’s premiere. The imagery sees Paul Dano’s Edward Nigma/Riddler sporting an olive green theme with a coat that features the villain’s question mark motif and a matching leather mask — the latter of which draws comparisons to the early sketches of the Zodiac Killer. Meanwhile, Colin Farrell is barely recognizable as Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot/Penguin while he sits in a leather chair and wears his comics-accurate suit.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Tie-In Website Reveal A Closer Look At The Movie's Reimagined Batcave

The Batman is clearly taking inspiration from the comic books, but also appears to be something of a reinvention for the World's Greatest Detective. The trailers, for example, have suggested that rather than a traditional Batcave, Bruce Wayne will be using an abandoned subway or train depot owned by his family, and we now have a much closer look at this base of operations.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

The Batman Rating Revealed by the MPA

Fans have been wondering what kind of rating the Motion Picture Association (MPA) would be giving highly-anticipated The Batman, and now we know. The MPA has announced The Batman rating is PG-13. And what is the reason? The PG-13 The Batman rating is for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Riddler#Moviemaker#Hbo#Gotham
flickeringmyth.com

The Batman character portraits showcase The Penguin and The Riddler

Following on from yesterday’s batch of new stills, we now have two character portraits for Warner Bros. and DC Films’ The Batman which showcase Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot and Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton, better known as the iconic Bat-villains The Penguin and The Riddler. Two years...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Matt Reeves’ The Batman receives PG-13 rating

According to Filmratings.com, director Matt Reeves’ The Batman has received a PG-13 rating for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.”. This age rating may come as a surprise to some who have watched the previews for the film which features a...
MOVIES
splashreport.com

Matt Reeves Speaks On Independence Making THE BATMAN

Speaking of creative freedom, “how about that Matt Reeves, huh?” Okay, I like to come in like a conversation was just happening, then flow. But, the context is that Matt Reeves recently posted that he was given the ability to work freely while putting together the pieces that would be The Batman. Which, is good. Because who wants a director of this ilk trapped by his predecessor’s work while trying to give us the next The Dark Knight? One thing I will say is that it’s refreshing to see a director that cares about the character they’re bringing to the big screen. I know that everyone says that, but if you truly loved the character before signing a big contract to make their movie, you’d want to do it justice. And, with a character like Batman, you can’t take the chance that you’ll be remembered like Joel Schumacher… right?! Maybe I’m wrong. But, read the tweets below and let us know how you feel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
vitalthrills.com

The Batman Theme and Runtime Revealed

WaterTower Music has revealed The Batman theme composed by Michael Giacchino and the runtime for the highly-anticipated movie has also been confirmed. You can listen to The Batman theme by using the player below!. “My brilliant friend, Michael Giacchino, wrote this theme before I ever shot a frame of The...
MOVIES
wjtn.com

Full scene from Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' shows Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in conflict

While the film doesn't come out until March 4, a two-minute clip of the upcoming The Batman has hit the Interwebs. The snippet is a larger portion of a funeral scene glimpsed in the trailers: Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is in a church, attending the funeral of a Gotham City official, when a woman prods the billionaire heir about the sad state of Gotham City. "You're not doing anything!" she points out.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’ The Batman Has a 3 Hour Runtime

The Batman marks the return of Gotham City’s caped crusader, with Robert Pattinson taking on the role of Bruce Wayne and Matt Reeves as the film’s director. With the movie set to release in theaters in just a couple months, more details are surfacing. For starters, according to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy