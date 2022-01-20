ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI confirm search near Texas home of US Rep. Henry Cuellar

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jM49S_0dqTPT8500

FBI agents searched near the Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday as they conducted what an agency spokeswoman called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

The motive and scope of the search was not immediately known. But a reporter for The Monitor of McAllen Texas, which first reported the operation, reported from the scene that more than a dozen federal agents were seen passing in and out of Cuellar’s home bearing cases and other items.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” spokeswoman Rosanne Hughes said. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Cuellar’s office issued a brief statement that did not directly address the location or nature of the search.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” the statement read.

The statement, like the FBI, shed no light on what agents were seeking.

Since 2004, Cuellar has represented a district that extends from the U.S. border with Mexico near McAllen to Laredo, and north to San Antonio's eastern outskirts. The moderate Democrat has a seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Wyoming News

Retired border agent: Record amount of fentanyl confiscated in 2021 'only tip of iceberg'

(The Center Square) – While U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and Texas Department of Public Safety officers seized record amounts of narcotics at the southern border last year, it’s only the tip of the iceberg, a retired Border Patrol agent running for Congress says. Far more illicit drugs and illegal weapons are entering the U.S. than are being seized, he said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at eight South Texas ports of entry seized a record amount of illicit drugs last fiscal year,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mexico#Democrat
MSNBC

Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
GEORGIA STATE
myrgv.com

Son of Gulf Cartel kingpin arrested again

Osiel Cardenas Jr., the son of drug kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen, remained in federal custody on Monday following his indictment on gun smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III for his initial appearance on the smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the charges Feb. 10. He was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams To ‘Flood’ Subway System With Police, Mental Health Professionals In Attempt To Stop Violence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is vowing to roll out a new plan to try to curb gun violence and improve safety in the city. “Immediately, we’re going to reduce it to a newer version of in plainclothes, modified plainclothes, Anti-Gun Unit. I talked about this on the campaign trail. Our team has done the proper analysis, and now we’re going to deploy that and you’re going to see a visible presence in our subway system,” Adams said. Mayor Adams said he plans to “flood” the subway system with mental health professionals. He said he will elaborate on the plans later this week. Also Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new task force that will include federal authorities and be designed to reduce the flow of illegal guns into the state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US judge upholds conviction of drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman

A US appeals court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, rejecting his request for a new trial and keeping him in prison for life. But in a 44-page ruling released Tuesday, Judge John Newman of the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd District rejected the request by Guzman's attorneys.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

456K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy