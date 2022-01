My Bloody Valentine have only been on Spotify for less than a year but it seems like trouble is brewing already. Last March, the iconic shoegaze band announced that their full catalogue would be available on streaming platforms for the very first time. It meant fans could play their two early masterpieces, 1988’s Isn’t Anything and 1991’s Loveless, as well as their equally excellent 2013 comeback album m b v. It also meant they could stream a new collection, EP’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks, which contained some gems.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO