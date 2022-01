Spoiler alert! This story discusses This Is Us’ Season 6 episode “Don’t Let Me Keep You.”. This Is Us jumped back in time in its latest episode, “Don’t Let Me Keep You,” spending time with Jack Pearson in the days following his mother’s death. Laura Niemi returned as Marilyn Pearson for the episode that mostly flipped back and forth between when the Big Three were 1 year old and when Marilyn died about five years later. We haven’t gotten to spend as much time with Jack in the past few seasons, but as the series comes to an end, Milo Ventimiglia proved he's quality over quantity, bringing the emotion full-force in a heart-shattering scene when Jack’s grief reached a tipping point.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO