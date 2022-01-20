ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Hawaii attorney general takes ‘first step’ toward suing Navy over Oahu water contamination

"If we want to sue the Navy, this is a first step that we have to do. So, if the Navy does not respond and does not compromise or deal with the claim at this initial level, they will face litigation," said former Hawaii attorney general Margery Bronster.

The Free Press

US Navy to drain Hawaii tank system blamed for tainted water

HONOLULU (AP) — After initially resisting, the U.S. Navy will comply with Hawaii's order to remove fuel from a massive underground storage tank facility near Pearl Harbor blamed for contaminating drinking water, officials said Tuesday. The Navy is making preparations to defuel the facility, Rear Adm. Blake Converse said...
kisswtlz.com

U.S. Navy promises to fix the Hawaii water contamination crisis

House lawmakers on Tuesday criticized the Navy for its initial response to the fuel leak in Hawaii that has contaminated the tap water for thousands of families. “The Navy caused this problem, we own it, and we are going to fix it,” Rear Admiral Brendan Converse, deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet said in his opening statement at a virtual hearing in front of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness.
americanmilitarynews.com

Personal injury firms prepare to sue Navy for water contamination

Former Hawaii Attorney General Margery Bronster has paired up with a mainland firm to seek compensation for Navy water users, marking the latest legal action taken in response to the Navy’s Red Hill water contamination saga. Other firms have taken aim at private housing companies, which are easier to...
Former Attorney General Stephen Sachs Dies at 87

Maryland's 40th Attorney General Stephen H. Sachs has died at the age of 87. Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today released this statement:. “Today I send my deep condolences to the family and friends of Steve Sachs. I was privileged to call him a friend, a confidante and mentor. I consider him one of the greatest attorneys general of Maryland. He did not shy away from taking on difficult challenges. Among his many ground breaking accomplishments, he refused early in his first term to defend the state practice of warehousing developmentally-challenged and mentally ill individuals, leading to their release from state custody. He was a champion of civil rights and a leader of election reform. He was a superbly talented lawyer that could hold his own, whether arguing before the Supreme Court or in front of a jury.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii confirms 9 new COVID fatalities; 5,911 infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported nine new coronavirus fatalities, pushing the state’s death toll to 1,135. Meanwhile, the state Department of Health also reported 5,911 additional COVID infections. The latest number of infections brings the statewide total to 184,767. Over the last 14 days, the state said...
KHON2

Gov. David Ige focuses on healthcare goals in 2022 State of the State address

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige delivered his 2022 State of the State Address on Monday. “We’ve had to face shutdowns, restrictions of all kinds, and two variants that have changed how we deal with the coronavirus — and the fight is far from over,” Ige said. “But I’m proud of the way that we, as a community, have responded to the pandemic.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported another record high for new COVID cases Tuesday with 6,252 additional infections. The latest number of infections brings the statewide total to 180,838. Meanwhile, there were no new fatalities reported. The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 1,126. Over the last 14 days, the...
SFGate

This may be Hawaii’s most mysterious island

Hawaii is known for its eight main islands, but there are actually 137 islands in the archipelago, including reefs, atolls and islets, stretching 1,500 miles across the Pacific. Of all these, there’s one island that sparks great curiosity — and leaves some questions unanswered. I’m not referring to...
KHON2

KHON2

