Former Hawaii attorney general takes ‘first step’ toward suing Navy over Oahu water contamination

Maryland's 40th Attorney General Stephen H. Sachs has died at the age of 87. Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today released this statement:. “Today I send my deep condolences to the family and friends of Steve Sachs. I was privileged to call him a friend, a confidante and mentor. I consider him one of the greatest attorneys general of Maryland. He did not shy away from taking on difficult challenges. Among his many ground breaking accomplishments, he refused early in his first term to defend the state practice of warehousing developmentally-challenged and mentally ill individuals, leading to their release from state custody. He was a champion of civil rights and a leader of election reform. He was a superbly talented lawyer that could hold his own, whether arguing before the Supreme Court or in front of a jury.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO