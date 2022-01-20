Hagerstown will soon offer more electronic payment options for bills

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — The City of Hagerstown is working to make paying your bills much easier. There will be different ways to make payments, including Venmo, PayPal and Apple Pay.

City officials said that the idea is to modernize the way people pay on social media. However, there currently is not any information on exactly when these new options will be available.

