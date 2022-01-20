ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No matter the vote, we can’t wait

North Dallas Gazette
North Dallas Gazette
 5 days ago
By the time most of us read this, the United States Senate would have taken a vote on the Voting Rights Legislation that has been delayed for so long. While passage of the Voting Rights Act and the John Lewis Act would go a long way in nullifying the many Voter...

