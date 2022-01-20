No matter the vote, we can’t wait

We have said it many times. Our democracy functions best when more people vote. That premise has taken a hit when a Wisconsin judge ruled last week that absentee ballot drop boxes to be illegal in the state. That decision will make it less likely people will bother to cast a ballot in the February primary election and in the April general election. Drop boxes have long been used in Wisconsin, but they became a more popular option for casting ballots in the 2020 election. Wisconsin saw the highest number of absentee ballots cast in its history. Clearly the method is popular with voters. But the judge ruled that the drop boxes can’t be used, and that instead voters who choose to cast their ballots absentee must deliver them in person to their local clerks, or drop them in a mailbox. That makes little sense, given that the drop boxes are typically tamper-proof, are under 24-hour surveillance, and are typically located in fire stations, libraries, or other government offices. Standard mailboxes are not nearly as secure. Why does it matter how the ballots are collected? The important thing is that people vote. This ruling will make that less likely. This decision will certainly be appealed. In the interest of our democracy, let’s hope that higher courts reverse this decision to give Wisconsin residents more options to exercise their most fundamental rights as citizens.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO