HOWARD LAKE, MN: The Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted School District recently announced their latest inductees into their Hall of Fame for 2022. The inductees are two rememberable faces from the district from their dedicated time and years of service to the school. They include former Community Education Director Margaret Marketon and former teacher Addie Mucha. Both inductees had spent over 40 years at the school district, going back before Winsted Elementary was added to the district.

HOWARD LAKE, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO