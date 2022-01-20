ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

By Kirk Henderson
Mavs Moneyball
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE STORY: The Mavericks are going for their tenth win in eleven games and their fourth straight against the Toronto Raptors. As far as I am concerned, the winner of the game gets Goran Dragic, no...





fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Kristaps Porzingis has a case for being a 2022 NBA All-Star

Kristaps Porzingis came to the Dallas Mavericks with a reputation for unmatched talent and a cool nickname. Despite both of those things, Porzingis had only one All-Star appearance while in New York. He has not been to the All-Star Game while a Maverick, but that could change this year. The...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

NBA Power Rankings Watch: the Mavericks keep climbing

It’s one thing to be one of the hottest teams in the league over the last month. It’s another for the Dallas Mavericks to be doing it in a fashion MFFLs everywhere are not accustom to. Virtually no one on the team has found their outside shot, and yet they are still playing stifling defense. That hasn’t always been a trend in Dallas — in the past, when shots weren’t falling it also meant there was zero effort elsewhere. But not now. I don’t remember the last time the Mavericks were this scrappy.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

The Mavericks keep winning basketball games despite missing all their threes

Dorian Finney-Smith perhaps best summed up the Mavericks recent winning stretch of basketball games after the Mavericks 104-91 win against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night. “It’s been winning us games, so why change it,” the Mavericks forward bluntly stated. Indeed, why should the Mavericks change anything? Since a...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

3 thoughts from the Mavericks win over the Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 104-91. Luka Doncic led the way with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Ja Morant scored 35 in defeat for Memphis. The Grizzlies scored 57 of their points in the second half as the game got a little loose both ways. Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell combined to play stifling interior defense and the Grizzlies just could not hit shots from the outside.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (19-26) vs Toronto Raptors (22-21) The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Toronto Raptors for the final game of a six game road trip. The Blazers are coming off of three wins in their last four games bringing their road record up to 5-15. The Raptors are returning from a five game road trip that saw them go 2-3 and finishing with a win against the Washington Wizards.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Stats Rundown: 3 stats from the Mavericks 130-92 loss against the Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks took on the Golden State Warriors in a late-night matchup out on the West Coast and lost in a 130-92 blowout. Luka Doncic got off to a hot start to set the tone early for the Mavericks, but unfortunately, things quickly went south. The Warriors were without Draymond Green and Andre Iguadala, which should’ve made things more difficult for them, but that wasn’t the case at all.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Mavericks against the hobbled Golden State Warriors

We, and one particular MMB contributor in particular, owe Jason Kidd an apology. The Mavericks have turned themselves into a legitimate defensive juggernaut and Kidd is at least partly responsible for the turnaround. Kristaps Porzingis regaining most of his lateral quickness and Maxi Kleber being relatively healthy have certainly helped but the scheme is putting them in positions to succeed. Even Dwight Powell, yes Dwight Powell, looks better on that end of the court. The shooting is still a huge problem but being able to gut out wins despite poor shooting splits is a pleasant surprise for this Mavericks team. On nights where the shots fall, they can beat anyone and compete with the league’s best. That notion will be put to the test tonight as they play a hobbled, but dangerous Golden State team.
NBA
