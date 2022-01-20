GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

We, and one particular MMB contributor in particular, owe Jason Kidd an apology. The Mavericks have turned themselves into a legitimate defensive juggernaut and Kidd is at least partly responsible for the turnaround. Kristaps Porzingis regaining most of his lateral quickness and Maxi Kleber being relatively healthy have certainly helped but the scheme is putting them in positions to succeed. Even Dwight Powell, yes Dwight Powell, looks better on that end of the court. The shooting is still a huge problem but being able to gut out wins despite poor shooting splits is a pleasant surprise for this Mavericks team. On nights where the shots fall, they can beat anyone and compete with the league’s best. That notion will be put to the test tonight as they play a hobbled, but dangerous Golden State team.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO