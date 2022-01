The primary workplace challenge of 2022 will be around talent: Attracting talent, getting the best from the talent you hire, and retaining talent. The work landscape has shifted dramatically and companies need to change with it. There continues to be an extreme skilled-worker shortage that started even before the recent pandemic. This shortage was due to changing demographics, but has been amplified by older workers voluntarily quitting their jobs and retiring early to avoid the increased risk from COVID-19 and its variants as well as to take advantage of increased savings and record returns on retirement funds over the past few years. Workers that remain in the workforce are demanding better pay and more flexible working arrangements, which for many includes the ability to continue to work virtually.

