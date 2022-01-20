ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Man sought after 2 people found dead inside Helena home

By Tanner Brooks, Peter Curi, Phil Pinarski
 5 days ago

HELENA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE (1/20): The Helena Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a person of interest in a double death investigation.

According to HPD, John Peyton Scott III is wanted for questioning after two people were found dead inside a home shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“Please call us, we just want to talk to you,” HPD Chief Brad Flynn said. “We know that he has to be upset and he has to be worried and we want to speak with him and try to arrange a time to sit down and talk.”

The victims have only been identified as a man and a woman that lived at the home. An autopsy is being conducted at this time.

Scott is not believed to be a threat to the public at this time. HPD also released photos of a suspected red Ford SUV with Alabama tags “47860” that he may be using. Authorities say he also lived at the home where the bodies were found.

ORIGINAL (1/19): Police are seeking a person of interest after two people were found dead inside of a Helena home Wednesday afternoon.

John Peyton Scott III as identified by the Helena Police Department. (HPD)

According to Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn, officers responded around 3:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Piney Woods Drive. When they arrived, they found one person deceased. After searching the home, they found a second person also dead. The victims were a man and a woman who lived at the home.

Flynn said that they suspect foul play and are searching for a person of interest. Police also interviewed family members and neighbors to try and piece together the investigation.

The person of interest was identified as John Peyton Scott III and has been known to have been a resident at the location.

Police say that there is no active threat to the community.

Suspect in Helena double homicide arrested in Florida

On Monday, the Helena Police Department announced that John Peyton Scott III was in custody. He is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, and her father, 75-year-old Chester E Tarwater Jr., who were found dead at a home in Helena Jan. 19.
