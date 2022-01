SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Anthony Martial will play for Sevilla on a loan from Manchester United until the end of the season, the Spanish club said Tuesday. United manager Ralf Rangnick said last month that the 26-year-old Martial wanted to leave after tumbling down the list of forwards at the club, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO