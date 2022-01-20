ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit

By John Frasier
 5 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two male teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested last night for robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. The arrest came after a pursuit involving the Air One helicopter, according to Syracuse Police

Officers responded to the 800 block of Sumner Avenue around 7:19 p.m. on Tuesday for a robbery call. According to police, a 21-year-old woman was sitting in her car when two teens came up to her, threatened her with a gun, and demanded she get out. Police say she complied and the teens drove away in her car.

A short time later, officers report that they located the vehicle in the 200 block of Lancaster Avenue with the teens inside. The teens then fled on foot, according to police.

After the teens fled, a brief pursuit took place. However, with the help of the Air one Helicopter, both teens were arrested and charged, Syracuse Police say.

