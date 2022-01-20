ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDHE: Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Kansas

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, (KDHE), reports an increase of 39,326 people testing positive for the coronavirus. It doesn’t include at-home tests.

Since last Wednesday, Kansas reports 155 tested positive for the omicron variant, while 74 were the delta variant.

Meanwhile, the KDHE reports 128 new deaths and 151 new hospitalizations.

In the past four days, health officials administered almost 37,500 doses:

11,070 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

7,170 got a second dose, 19,206 received a third dose.

The KDHE said that of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 64.74% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.68% are considered fully vaccinated.

