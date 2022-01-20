ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sylvia Fowles suggests she’s coming back to Lynx

By Jace Frederick
Pioneer Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvia Fowles is the Minnesota Lynx. The all-world center has been for years now. But there was some doubt as to whether the 36-year-old would return to Minnesota this summer. For one, Fowles noted after last season that she was starting to consider...

winsidr.com

Return of Sylvia Fowles Is Key to Minnesota Lynx Remaining Title Contenders

Fresh off claiming the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award, Sylvia Fowles will be returning as a cornerstone piece on the Minnesota Lynx for the 2022 season. After pondering retirement following the 2021 campaign, the 36-year-old center will be returning for at least one more summer to embark on her 15th season in the league and eighth year in Minnesota. Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reported Tuesday that Fowles, an unrestricted free agent, will return this season, but it’s unknown whether the contract is a one- or multi-year deal. On Wednesday, Fowles confirmed those reports when she announced via Instagram that she will be returning to Minnesota.
